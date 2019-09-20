Kansas will be passing through Utah on Saturday, touching down for a spell at the Eccles Theater in Salt Lake City.
The classic 1970s-'80s rock band will be celebrating its 1977 hit album "Point of Know Return," and will be playing that record in its entirety. The show concept is actually divided into several distinct treatments, with an acoustic segment opening the concert, followed by a full-band set featuring deep cuts mixed with some well-known numbers. The group will then reconvene for the full "Point of Know Return" showcase before returning for a final encore (presumably!).
Kansas has sold more than 30 million albums worldwide, en route to recording eight gold albums, three sextuple-platinum albums, one platinum live album and two singles that each sold over 1-million copies ("Carry on Wayward Son" and "Dust in the Wind").
Saturday's show in the Delta Performance Hall of the Eccles Theater is listed to begin at 7:30 p.m. There is no support act scheduled. Tickets range from $40 to $125, and are available at https://arttix.artsaltlake.org.
-- Doug Fox