Def Leppard and Kiss both made strong opening statements Monday night as the pair of rock be…

If you go

KISS

What: 'The End of the Road World Tour'

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Gates open at 6.

Where: USANA Amphitheatre, 5150 Upper Ridge Road, West Valley City

Also on the bill: Royal Bliss

Tickets: $39.50-$1,000, available at Smith’s Tix locations (800-888-TIXX, smithstix.com)

Info: usana-amp.com