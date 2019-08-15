Country-pop star LeAnn Rimes is gearing up for a one-of-a-kind performance in Orem next week.
The Daily Herald recently caught up with Rimes in an email interview ahead of her concert Monday at the SCERA Shell Outdoor Theatre. This interview has been edited for clarity.
SARAH HARRIS: How do you feel about visiting Utah to perform at the SCERA Shell Outdoor Theatre in Orem?
LEANN RIMES: I’m looking forward to it!
HARRIS: Have you been to Utah before? If so, is there anything specific you like about the area? If not, is there anything you’re especially looking forward to about your visit?
RIMES: Oh yes, I’ve been many times, whether I have been performing or on vacation. I love camping and skiing here with the family. And there are still so many places left to discover in Utah.
HARRIS: What are your plans for this Utah show?
RIMES: I’m bringing my whole band with me and we are gonna have a blast! We mix it up for every show, to make each one not like the others. But fans can expect my hits, some of my newer songs from my last album, “Remnants,” and I like to throw in some covers as well. Those I like to decide day of — which my bandmates love, ha ha.
HARRIS: What do you hope those who attend will take away from the concert?
RIMES: I hope people leave with a smile on their face, that they know they are loved and in turn extend love to others. I hope they walk out feeling lighter and more joyful than when they walked in.
HARRIS: How did you go about reinterpreting some of your biggest songs, like “How Do I Live” and “Can’t Fight the Moonlight,” for your “Re-Imagined” EP last year?
RIMES: For a lot of them, my friend and bandmate Greg, my producer Darrell Brown and I would just get on the guitar and mess around with different keys and riffs to see what felt right. Once we settled on something, we would try it out on shows, and soon enough fans started requesting those new renditions so much that we put them into an EP.
HARRIS: How was your experience working with Stevie Nicks on “Borrowed” for this EP?
RIMES: It was incredible. She is such an amazing human and artist with such a beautiful spirit. It was a dream experience and I hope we can do more together in the future.
HARRIS: What was it like for you to work on last year’s Hallmark Christmas movie “It’s Christmas, Eve”? Do you think you might take on more projects like this in the future?
RIMES: I would love to do more films and do more with Hallmark. They were an amazing partner for “It’s Christmas, Eve.” That project was a passion project for me; I had always wanted to do a movie that had music intertwined in it, but not necessarily in an assuming way. It was so fun to shoot, Christmas is my favorite time of the year, so being able to create new holiday music, it was just overall such a wonderful experience. I am thrilled people loved it as much as I did!
HARRIS: Are there any other comments you’d like to add?
RIMES: I think that is it. Come out and see us — we will have a great time!