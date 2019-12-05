For those about to rock, Live Nation is primed to salute you with an incredible new offer for the 2020 season at USANA Amphitheatre.
Anyone who attends a lot of concerts knows that ticket prices can add up quicker than it takes Billie Eilish to say she knows nothing about Van Halen, Huey Lewis and the News or Run DMC. How would you like to pay one decent price, and attend however many shows your ears can take next summer? (Hint: This is strictly a rhetorical question.)
For the first time, Live Nation is offering a Lawn Pass at USANA Amphitheatre for the 2020 season. The deal is this: You pay $199 and gain unlimited lawn access every concert -- even sold-out shows -- for the entire USANA Amphitheatre season.
"It's the first time we've been able to offer this type of pass at USANA," said Trent Falcone, director of marketing for Live Nation Salt Lake. "We're potentially going to have the biggest season we've ever had as far as the number of shows, so if you like spending your summer nights on the lawn listening to music, this is a must have."
Over the past five years, USANA Amphitheatre has averaged 25 concerts per season. Of course, few people would be able to attend the full slate of performances, but just imagine having free rein to go to any show you want. Sure, there will be quite a few concerts that would be must-go adventures, but with the Lawn Pass, patrons can branch out and experience some bands or genres of music they've been interested in, but just haven't been able to pull the trigger on financially before now.
There are already six high-profile shows announced for next year -- including headliners Alanis Morissette, Chicago, The Doobie Brothers (reunited with Michael McDonald), The Black Crowes (reuniting the Robinson brothers). Kiss and Journey. A bevy of new shows will continue to be announced throughout the coming months.
The only catch is this: The offer is only good for a limited time, and there's a limited supply of Lawn Passes that can be sold.
An exclusive 24-hour presale will be held for T-Mobile customers starting Tuesday. T-Mobile customers can access the presale through the T-Mobile Tuesdays app from 3 a.m. Tuesday through 3 a.m. Wednesday.
The general on-sale will kick off on Wednesday at 8 a.m. and will be offered through Dec. 31 at 10:59 p.m. while supplies last. To purchase the pass, fans can go to lawnpass.livenation.com and use the dropdown menu to select a desired amphitheater. (This pass deal is being offered at 29 different amphitheaters across the nation.)
Those who purchase a Lawn Pass will receive a custom laminate with their name that serves as their ticket on each show day. For further information and restrictions, visit lawnpass.livenation.com.