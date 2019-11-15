If you've ever wanted to tour a first-class recording studio and see what it looks and sounds like, now is your chance.
After a lengthy renovation project, June Audio is opening the doors to its world-class recording complex in downtown Provo for a public open house on Friday and Saturday. Visitors can check out the new state-of-the-art recording studios from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.
The new June Audio features two separate studios, designed by the Wes Lachot Design Group and built by Zadok Construction. The two rooms have gorgeous wood floors, and are spacious and ambient. The rooms are large enough for a full orchestra, but also intimate enough for solo recording sessions. The rooms have been built behind the historic pioneer house on 200 North in Provo, which was the scene of the original June Audio studio.
The stated goal of owner and producer Scott Wiley is to create a communal atmosphere that both inspires confidence and creativity in young musicians while also providing top-rate recording options. The new studio complex advances both of those missions.
Another highlight is the impressive instrument gallery, providing clients access to an amazing collection of guitars, drums and keyboards. Be sure to check it out during the open house.
“Scott and Sarah Wiley have done something truly remarkable,” said well-known local musician Sam Cardon in a press release announcing the open house. “They have created a literal audio palace in downtown Provo, Utah. Each and every service and accoutrement is provided for, from the comfortable control rooms and lounges to the ultra high end gear. Anything you can dream up can be executed in this remarkable place. We have never seen the likes of a place like this anywhere outside of Los Angeles.”
Come see why bands such as The Aces, The Moth & The Flame, Neon Trees, Fictionist and The National Parks have found June Audio so inviting.
-- Doug Fox