September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, and the One Voice Children's Choir's latest video takes on the subject in a touching way.
The video features the choir singing "One More Light" by Chester Bennington, of the band Linkin Park.
"At one of our recent events, our conductor Masa learned about the tragic passing of one of his first and dearly loved choir kids — Megan," the group wrote with the video on YouTube. "This video is meant to inspire anyone within the sound of our voices or reach of our YouTube Channel that Life Is Worth Living!"
The song was the final single by Linkin Park with Bennington, the group's lead vocalist. The song was originally written in 2016 about a friend of the band who died of cancer the year before.
The band released the song after Bennington died by suicide on July 20, 2017.
"Choose to live, choose to stay!" the choir wrote with their video.