She’s one of the true, iconic rock and roll female voices, and she’s coming to Sandy Amphitheater.
Pat Benatar, and her husband/guitar player Neil Giraldo will be bringing their mainstream ‘80s rock sounds to Sandy Amphitheater on Tuesday night and yes, she will no doubt implore the audience to hit her with their best shot. And audience members will no doubt comply with her request, raising their collective fists in the air and pounding them vigorously to the beat.
Benatar is expected to perform her catalog of hits, including songs like “All Fired Up,” “Invincible,” “We Belong,” “Hell is For Children,” “Promises in the Dark,” “Love is a Battlefield” and “Heartbreaker.”
Ready for a little bit of rock trivia? Any guesses on who the very first guitar player to ever appear on MTV was? Of course, seeing as how the question is included here, you’ve no doubt divined that the correct answer is Giraldo. Give yourself a rock sign salute — or, better yet, stump that know-it-all music friend (c’mon, we all have one!).
As an added bonus, Melissa Etheridge will be opening the show.
The concert is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Tickets run from $69-$109 and are available through Smith’s Tix outlets.
— Doug Fox