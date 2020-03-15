Provo singer/guitarist Jordan Moyes had a bad desire ... and it earned him a golden ticket to Hollywood on "American Idol."
The 25-year-old, who has been immersed in the Utah County music scene for several years, auditioned before the popular ABC show's celebrity judges -- Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan -- last summer in Salt Lake City. A clip from that audition, which we now know was successful, finally appeared on "American Idol" Sunday night, the final round of audition clips as the show transitions to Hollywood Week beginning Monday.
Moyes' airtime Sunday didn't last too long compared to others who were showcased, clocking in around 1 minute, 45 seconds, but it was extremely impactful.
Accompanying himself on acoustic guitar and performing Bruce Springsteen's "I'm on Fire," Moyes caught Perry's attention right away. He had barely begun to sing before Perry blurted out, "Chill bumps." During another portion of the performance, the camera cut to Perry as she emotionally exclaimed, "Oh!"
Not only that, but Bryan leaned over to Perry during the song and said, "I want to sign him right now!"
Bryan shared some effusive praise with Moyes right after he finished.
"Your guitar playing, and your delivery and your singing ... screams ... massive ... songwriter," Bryan said, with pauses for added emphasis.
Perry, who had clearly enjoyed Moyes' audition was equally praiseworthy.
"First and foremost, your guitar playing is my favorite kind of guitar playing," Perry said. "I can hear every note. It's so crisp and well tuned, and you are a studied musician. Thank you so much!"
Richie's compliments were short and sweet.
"Very, very, very, very good," Richie said. "Very fresh."
Bryan and Perry straightforwardly gave Moyes his needed two "yes" votes to clinch his ticket to Hollywood, but Richie then followed by saying -- and signaling -- "Touchdown!"
As Moyes approached the judges' table to receive his golden ticket and briefly shake hands with the judges, Bryan joked, "I'm not going to hurt these hands. These hands are special, baby!"
"Don't squeeze 'em," Richie laughed. "Don't squeeze 'em."
Reports indicate that the Hollywood Week segment of the competition will have some new wrinkles this year. In the first round, contestants will choose a musical style (genre) and a song of their choice to highlight that. In round two, instead of singing in groups, contestants will perform in duets. Choice of partner and performance styles are options that could definitely affect the nature of these showcases.
The third round will feature solo performances.
Hollywood Week segments begin airing Monday on ABC.