The Backstreet Boys hit the stage with a sound that was truly "Larger Than Life" Wednesday night at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City for nearly two hours of pop-centric musical madness. Here's how the setlist played out:

Everyone (intro)

I Wanna Be With You

The Call

Don't Want You Back

Nobody Else (Brian solo)

New Love

Get Down (You're the One for Me)

Chateau (Howie solo)

Show Me the Meaning of Being Lonely

Incomplete

Undone

More Than That

The Way It Was (Nick solo)

Chances

Shape of My Heart

Drowning

Passionate (Kevin and AJ duet)

Quit Playing Games (With My Heart)

As Long as You Love Me

No Place

Breathe (a cappella)

Don't Wanna Lose You Now

I'll Never Break Your Heart

All I Have to Give

Everybody (Backstreet's Back)

We've Got It Goin' On

It's Gotta Be You

That's the Way I Like It

Get Another Boyfriend

The One

I Want It That Way

Encore:

Don't Go Breaking My Heart

Larger Than Life

Tags

Kari Kenner manages and creates digital features and niche content for the Daily Herald.

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!