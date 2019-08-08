The Backstreet Boys hit the stage with a sound that was truly "Larger Than Life" Wednesday night at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City for nearly two hours of pop-centric musical madness. Here's how the setlist played out:
Everyone (intro)
I Wanna Be With You
The Call
Don't Want You Back
Nobody Else (Brian solo)
New Love
Get Down (You're the One for Me)
Chateau (Howie solo)
Show Me the Meaning of Being Lonely
Incomplete
Undone
More Than That
The Way It Was (Nick solo)
Chances
Shape of My Heart
Drowning
Passionate (Kevin and AJ duet)
Quit Playing Games (With My Heart)
As Long as You Love Me
No Place
Breathe (a cappella)
Don't Wanna Lose You Now
I'll Never Break Your Heart
All I Have to Give
Everybody (Backstreet's Back)
We've Got It Goin' On
It's Gotta Be You
That's the Way I Like It
Get Another Boyfriend
The One
I Want It That Way
Encore:
Don't Go Breaking My Heart
Larger Than Life