Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band played 21 songs in a just-under-two-hour performance on Saturday night at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City. Here's a recap of his setlist:

BOB SEGER AND THE SILVER BULLET BAND

Vivint Smart Home Arena

Sept. 28, 2019

Simplicity

Still the Same

The Fire Down Below

Mainstreet

Old Time Rock & Roll

Shame on the Moon

Roll Me Away

Come to Poppa

Her Strut

Like a Rock

You'll Accomp'ny Me

We've Got Tonight

Travelin' Man

Beautiful Loser

Turn the Page

Forever Young

Ramblin' Gamblin' Man

Encore I

Against the Wind

Hollywood Nights

Encore II

Night Moves

Rock and Roll Never Forgets

Performance time: 1 hour, 55 minutes

The Silver Bullet Band

Bass: Chris Campbell

Sax: Alto Reed

Keyboards: Craig Frost

Drums: Greg Morrow

Lead Guitar: Rob McNelley

Guitar, keyboards: Jim "Moose" Brown

Guitar: Mark Chatfield

Backup Singers: Shaun Murphy, Laura Creamer, Barbara Payton

Saxophone: Keith Kaminski

Trumpet: Bob Jensen

Trumpet: Mark Byerly

Trombone: John Rutherford


