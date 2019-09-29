Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band played 21 songs in a just-under-two-hour performance on Saturday night at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City. Here's a recap of his setlist:
BOB SEGER AND THE SILVER BULLET BAND
Vivint Smart Home Arena
Sept. 28, 2019
Simplicity
Still the Same
The Fire Down Below
Mainstreet
Old Time Rock & Roll
Shame on the Moon
Roll Me Away
Come to Poppa
Her Strut
Like a Rock
You'll Accomp'ny Me
We've Got Tonight
Travelin' Man
Beautiful Loser
Turn the Page
Forever Young
Ramblin' Gamblin' Man
Encore I
Against the Wind
Hollywood Nights
Encore II
Night Moves
Rock and Roll Never Forgets
Performance time: 1 hour, 55 minutes
The Silver Bullet Band
Bass: Chris Campbell
Sax: Alto Reed
Keyboards: Craig Frost
Drums: Greg Morrow
Lead Guitar: Rob McNelley
Guitar, keyboards: Jim "Moose" Brown
Guitar: Mark Chatfield
Backup Singers: Shaun Murphy, Laura Creamer, Barbara Payton
Saxophone: Keith Kaminski
Trumpet: Bob Jensen
Trumpet: Mark Byerly
Trombone: John Rutherford