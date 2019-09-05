Elton John review 17
Elton John performs “Bennie and the Jets” during his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City. Isaac Hale, Daily Herald

 Isaac Hale Daily Herald

Elton John opened the third leg of his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" tour at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday. He played 25 songs over 2 hours and 45 minutes. Here's a recap of the setlist.

ELTON JOHN

Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour

Opening show of 3rd Leg

Vivint Smart Home Arena

Sept. 4, 2019

Bennie and the Jets

All the Girls Love Alice

I Guess That's Why They Call It the Blues

Border Song

Tiny Dancer

Philadelphia Freedom

Indian Sunset

Rocket Man (I Think It's Going to Be a Long, Long Time)

Take Me to the Pilot

Sorry Seems to Be the Hardest Word

Someone Saved My Life Tonight

Levon

Candle in the Wind

Funeral For a Friend/Love Lies Bleeding

Burn Down the Mission

Daniel

Believe

Sad Songs (Say So Much)

Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me

The Bitch is Back

Crocodile Rock

I'm Still Standing

Saturday Night's Alright For Fighting

Encore

Your Song

Goodbye Yellow Brick Road

Performance time: 2 hours, 45 minutes

