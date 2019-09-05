Elton John opened the third leg of his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" tour at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday. He played 25 songs over 2 hours and 45 minutes. Here's a recap of the setlist.
ELTON JOHN
Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour
Opening show of 3rd Leg
Vivint Smart Home Arena
Sept. 4, 2019
Bennie and the Jets
All the Girls Love Alice
I Guess That's Why They Call It the Blues
Border Song
Tiny Dancer
Philadelphia Freedom
Indian Sunset
Rocket Man (I Think It's Going to Be a Long, Long Time)
Take Me to the Pilot
Sorry Seems to Be the Hardest Word
Someone Saved My Life Tonight
Levon
Candle in the Wind
Funeral For a Friend/Love Lies Bleeding
Burn Down the Mission
Daniel
Believe
Sad Songs (Say So Much)
Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me
The Bitch is Back
Crocodile Rock
I'm Still Standing
Saturday Night's Alright For Fighting
Encore
Your Song
Goodbye Yellow Brick Road
Performance time: 2 hours, 45 minutes