As the lyrics to "Round Here" proclaim, Florida Georgia Line's Brian (BK) Kelley and Tyler Hubbard are the guests you want to invite to your end-of-summer neighborhood backyard barbecue. Harmonizing to songs you can't help but sing along to. A little bit on the rowdy side and full of late-night memory-making fun.
And just like the lyrics of "Round Here"'proclaim -- "The moon comes up and the sun goes down, we find a little spot on the edge of town. ... That's how we do it round here" -- Thursday night's performance, spotlighted by the rising full moon in the "little spot on the edge" of Salt Lake known as USANA Amphitheatre, proved to be the ultimate summer block party. Just you and 20,000 of your closest friends and neighbors.
There was raucous hollering, wild dancing, fireworks pyromaniacs would be proud of, tall tales told, hilarious videos shared, confessions admitted, friendships made, and of course loud singing to 20 favorite, party-perfect country music songs ... all elements combining to create a night of good ole country fun.
The party kicked off with country sets by Canaan Smith and Morgan Wallen, with set lulls being pleasantly filled by songs from up-and-comer Dylan Schneider.
The ultimate role of revving up the crowd before the main act, however, was happily given to Grammy Award-winning duo Dan + Shay, known for their latest crossover hits like "Speechless" and "Tequila."
And then, just like that popular guest everyone at the party came to see, Florida Georgia Line burst into the proceedings performing "Colorado" on a stage featuring a split video screen with each side trained on either BK or Hubbard. In the middle of the screens was an inflatable water tower featuring the graffiti letters FGL and a sign above that periodically changed to introduce the title of the tour -- "Can't Say I Ain't Country" -- or the title of the song being performed.
Among the 20-song set, Florida Georgia Line played a mix of radio favorites like "Cruise," "Confession," "Round Here," "Smooth, "Meant to Be" minus Bebe Rexha and more. Sprinkled amid the hits were new songs like the tour-titling "Can't Say I Ain't Country," the soon-to-be released "Blessings" and a more obscure band-favorite song that was never released as a single titled "Hell Raisin' Heat of the Summer."
Other highlights of the set were "H.O.L.Y." that fully made the crowd erupt into singing time and the equally singable "Anything Goes."
When the crowd eventually said goodnight to Florida Georgia Line, it was like a satisfying, fun-filled concluding party bidding farewell to a glorious summer. Until next year!