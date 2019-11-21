Trans-Siberian Orchestra is touring under its "Christmas Even and Other Stories" banner this year. Here is the band's setlist from Wednesday's shows at Vivint Smart Home Arena.
TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA
Vivint Smart Home Arena
Nov. 20, 2019
Who I Am
An Angel Came Down
O Come All Ye Faithful/O Holy Night
The Prince of Peace
First Snow
A Mad Russian's Christmas
Christmas Eve (Sarajevo 12/24)
Good King Joy
Ornament
Old City Bar
Promises to Keep
This Christmas Day
An Angel Returned
Epilogue
The Storm/The Mountain
Handful of Rain
Mozart/Figaro
Christmas Canon Rock
Wizards in Winter
Can You Hear Me Now
Beethoven
Believe
Wish Liszt (Toy Shop Madness)
Requiem (The Fifth)
Christmas Eve (Sarajevo 12/24) (Reprise)
Performance time: 2 hours, 25 minutes
BAND MEMBERS
With 17 band members -- not to mention two completely different groups touring the country simultaneously, you pretty much need a scorecard to keep track of the musicians performing with Trans-Siberian Orchestra. Here is the lineup for who was onstage Wednesday at Vivint Smart Home Arena:
Bass: John Lee Middleton
Drums: Blas Elias
Guitar: Angus Clark
Guitar/Musical Director" Al Pitrelli
Keys: Jane Mangini
Keys: Vitalij Kuprij
Storyteller: Phillip Brandon
Violin: Asha Mevlana
Vocals: Jeff Scott Soto
Vocals: Andrew M. Ross
Vocals: John Brink
Vocals: Nate Amor
Vocals: Chloe Lowery
Vocals: Ashley Hollister
Vocals: April Berry
Vocals: Rosa Larruchiata
Vocals: Dino Jelusic