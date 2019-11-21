Trans-Siberian Orchestra is touring under its "Christmas Even and Other Stories" banner this year. Here is the band's setlist from Wednesday's shows at Vivint Smart Home Arena.

TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA

Vivint Smart Home Arena

Nov. 20, 2019

Who I Am

An Angel Came Down

O Come All Ye Faithful/O Holy Night

The Prince of Peace

First Snow

A Mad Russian's Christmas

Christmas Eve (Sarajevo 12/24)

Good King Joy

Ornament

Old City Bar

Promises to Keep

This Christmas Day

An Angel Returned

Epilogue

The Storm/The Mountain

Handful of Rain

Mozart/Figaro

Christmas Canon Rock

Wizards in Winter

Can You Hear Me Now

Beethoven

Believe

Wish Liszt (Toy Shop Madness)

Requiem (The Fifth)

Christmas Eve (Sarajevo 12/24) (Reprise)

Performance time: 2 hours, 25 minutes

BAND MEMBERS

With 17 band members -- not to mention two completely different groups touring the country simultaneously, you pretty much need a scorecard to keep track of the musicians performing with Trans-Siberian Orchestra. Here is the lineup for who was onstage Wednesday at Vivint Smart Home Arena:

Bass: John Lee Middleton

Drums: Blas Elias

Guitar: Angus Clark

Guitar/Musical Director" Al Pitrelli

Keys: Jane Mangini

Keys: Vitalij Kuprij

Storyteller: Phillip Brandon

Violin: Asha Mevlana

Vocals: Jeff Scott Soto

Vocals: Andrew M. Ross

Vocals: John Brink

Vocals: Nate Amor

Vocals: Chloe Lowery

Vocals: Ashley Hollister

Vocals: April Berry

Vocals: Rosa Larruchiata

Vocals: Dino Jelusic

