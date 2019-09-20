Jason Isbell appears Friday at The Depot

Jason Isbell appeared in concert on Thursday at Red Butte Garden.

 Provided by David McClister

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

Red Butte Garden

September 19, 2019

Anxiety

Hope the High Road

Go It Alone

24 Frames

Overseas

Live Oak

Alabama Pines

Danko/Manuel (Drive-By Truckers cover)

Tupelo

If We Were Vampires

Tour of Duty

Decoration Day (Drive-By Truckers cover)

Last of My Kind

Maybe It’s Time (from "A Star is Born")

Flying Over Water

Cover Me Up

Never Gonna Change (Drive-By Truckers cover)

Encore

Little Wing (Jimi Hendrix cover)

Oh Well (Fleetwood Mac cover)

Performance time: 2 hours

Band members

Jason Isbell: Lead vocals, rhythm guitar

Sadler Vaden: Lead guitar, slide guitar

Jimbo Hart: Bass guitar

Derry deBorja: Keyboards, accordion

Chad Gamble: Drums