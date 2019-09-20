Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
Red Butte Garden
September 19, 2019
Anxiety
Hope the High Road
Go It Alone
24 Frames
Overseas
Live Oak
Alabama Pines
Danko/Manuel (Drive-By Truckers cover)
Tupelo
If We Were Vampires
Tour of Duty
Decoration Day (Drive-By Truckers cover)
Last of My Kind
Maybe It’s Time (from "A Star is Born")
Flying Over Water
Cover Me Up
Never Gonna Change (Drive-By Truckers cover)
Encore
Little Wing (Jimi Hendrix cover)
Oh Well (Fleetwood Mac cover)
Performance time: 2 hours
Band members
Jason Isbell: Lead vocals, rhythm guitar
Sadler Vaden: Lead guitar, slide guitar
Jimbo Hart: Bass guitar
Derry deBorja: Keyboards, accordion
Chad Gamble: Drums