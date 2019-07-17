On the surface, it's hard to believe rock fans have had a full four decades of music from Pat Benatar and guitarist/husband Neil Giraldo.
But sure enough, the pair is currently performing on their 40th Anniversary Tour, which included Tuesday's date at Sandy Amphitheater. And when one ponders the rock anthems the pair have recorded -- starting with breakthrough single "Heartbreaker" back in 1979 -- well, the years begin to melt away.
Come to think of it, when I interviewed Benatar prior to a Park City concert way back in 1997, I distinctly remember her talking about bringing her two young daughters on the tour bus with her that summer and what an adventure they were all having. On Tuesday night, Benatar mentioned to the audience between songs at one point how great it is to have a grandchild. Yes, indeed, time marches on.
Time has probably been kinder to Benatar and Giraldo than many of their rock 'n' roll colleagues, and that's primarily due to Pat's rich, booming voice. There's always that little bit of trepidation turned to wonder at the start of a Benatar show, when curiosity turns to a smile and a knowing nod: Does she still have that powerful, golden voice? The question lingered during the vocally tame first verse of opener "All Fired Up," but was immediately answered as she belted out the full-throated chorus. Never a doubt.
The pair followed up with "We Live For Love," also a single from her debut album, "In the Heat of the Night." They then delivered the rocking anthem "Invincible." Of all Benatar's hits, this is always the one I have the hardest time getting out of my head following a show. (Not that there's anything wrong with that!) I will usually find myself humming this tune for days.
"Thanks for helping us celebrate our 40th musical anniversary tonight," Benatar told the audience. "It's crazy, huh?"
In introducing the next song, Benatar explained that in the early part of their collaboration -- especially considering they were both in the same band -- her and Giraldo were loathe to write songs about their personal relationship because it just seemed awkward.
"As time went by and we got older, we did start to write personal songs," she said, "and this next one was the very first one."
They then performed "Promises in the Dark," a great tune in its own right, even if receding light still reigned over the amphitheater.
Mick Mahan (bass) and Chris Ralles (drums) rounded out the band, but the show definitely revolves fully around Benatar and Giraldo. The latter is an outstanding guitar player, and his raw, gritty tone perfectly complements Benatar's ferocious vocals.
The pair showed they could also take it down several notches with a mid-set acoustic duet of "Disconnected" and a bluesy, jazz-infused version of "Treat Me Right." These songs saw Benatar casually sitting on a stool mid-stage with Giraldo playing acoustic guitar while standing nearby.
The backstretch was padded with anthems, starting with "Hell is For Children" and followed in quick succession by "You Better Run," "Hit Me With Your Best Shot" and "Love is a Battlefield."
The pair opened the encore segment with another duet, this time with Giraldo on piano. Offering background on the brand new song, a ballad called "After the Fall," which is part of a musical project debuting in August, Benatar was in the middle of a lengthy introduction when she was interrupted several times by some inane fan yelling something indistinguishable out in the front section. Benatar finally stopped and somewhat laughingly asked, "Should I continue?" Thankfully, the audience member stayed in their lane after that.
Benatar and Giraldo dialed the intensity up again with the raucous "Everybody Lay Down," a kick-butt rocker from their 1993 album, "Gravity's Rainbow," and then closed things out with an extended jam version of "Heartbreaker," which included a verse of Johnny Cash's "Ring of Fire" in the middle.
After Tuesday's performance, I look forward to someday catching the 50th Anniversary Tour for Benatar and Giraldo. I see no reason why it can't happen.
Melissa Etheridge opened the show, playing a strong 12-song set over an hour and 20 minutes. Etheridge's set was all under a torrid sun, and in the middle of early song "Let Me Go" she enviously pointed out some audience members on a side patch of shaded lawn.
"The lawn is where it's at," she said, gesturing to those fans. "You've got it made in the shade."
Etheridge was in a typically talkative mood throughout her performance. In the interlude between verses on "Don't You Need," Etheridge told the crowd, "That could have been a better first verse. I owe you two better ones." Then she delivered on the promise, and eventually closed the song with an intense guitar solo.
Etheridge has a new album out and she played two songs from it, "Wild and Lonely" and title track, "The Medicine Show." The former featured a strong rideout guitar solo, and the latter benefited from strong audience singalong participation after lyrical coaching from Etheridge.
Still it was her vintage material that really got the crowd rocking, including songs like "I Want to Come Over," "Come to My Window," "Bring Me Some Water" and extended versions of the two closing numbers, "I'm the Only One" and "Like the Way I Do."