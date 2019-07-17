Pat Benatar
Buy Now

Pat Benatar performs in 2016 at Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre.

 Doug Fox, Daily Herald

Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo performed 15 songs on Tuesday at Sandy Amphtheater in a 1-hour, 25-minute performance. Here's a recap of what they played:

 

PAT BENATAR/NEIL GIRALDO SETLIST

July 16, 2019

All Fired Up

We Live For Love

Invincible

Promises in the Dark

Lift 'Em on Up

We Belong

Disconnected

Treat Me Right

Hell is For Children

You Better Run

Hit Me With Your Best Shot

Love is a Battlefield

Encore

After the Fall

Everybody Lay Down

Heartbreaker/Ring of Fire

Performance time: 1 hour, 25 minutes

Tags

Doug Fox is the Features Editor at the Daily Herald. He primarily covers rock music in addition to all things entertainment.

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!