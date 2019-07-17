Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo performed 15 songs on Tuesday at Sandy Amphtheater in a 1-hour, 25-minute performance. Here's a recap of what they played:
PAT BENATAR/NEIL GIRALDO SETLIST
July 16, 2019
All Fired Up
We Live For Love
Invincible
Promises in the Dark
Lift 'Em on Up
We Belong
Disconnected
Treat Me Right
Hell is For Children
You Better Run
Hit Me With Your Best Shot
Love is a Battlefield
Encore
After the Fall
Everybody Lay Down
Heartbreaker/Ring of Fire
Performance time: 1 hour, 25 minutes