Don’t be alarmed if you hear fans at a Sego show chanting, “Sego sucks.” The band takes it as a compliment.
“Sego Sucks” is the title of Sego’s latest album and a new catchphrase for the group.
The Utah alternative rock band, now living in Los Angeles, headlined the second-to-last Provo Rooftop Concert Series show Friday night, sharing the stage with S2_Cool and The Rubies.
Sego delivered a unique, energetic set with plenty of tricks up its sleeve to keep the large audience entertained.
The back of the stage started out decorated with four large outlines of the band members’ heads with silver faces. A large silver and black Sego flag was hoisted up in its place partway through the concert during a song with a “USA” chant and Sego pledge of allegiance.
Provo musician Robbie Connolly, a touring member of The Killers and pillar of local projects Fictionist and Robert Loud, took the stage temporarily to fill in on the guitar while frontman Spencer Petersen surfed the crowd on a pizza slice pool float during a song featuring the lyrics, “Easy as pie.” A few slices of Two Jack’s Pizza were later distributed among fans.
Several balloons covered in silver wrappings were brought out near the end of the show and bounced around the audience until the wrappings fell off, at which point a few children in the crowd fashioned the wrappings into costumes.
Sego ended the set with “The Fringe,” which features the lyrics, “Everybody at this party is already over it.” The Rooftop party was clearly not already over it, as they chanted for one more song after Sego left the stage.
The band returned for an encore of “Neon Me Out,” encouraging the audience to give Rooftop a cheer “for doing this every year.”
“This is the final year. We are honored to be a part of it,” Petersen said. “It’s a thankless job, so let’s thank them.”
Provo Mayor Michelle Kaufusi took the stage before Sego’s performance with a scooter in hand to announce 200 scooters will arrive in Provo on Thursday.
“I want everybody to join us on Thursday. Get out, ride these scooters, take them for a spin,” Kaufusi said. “Have a great time, enjoy them, and let’s just make Provo even better with this great new enhancement to Provo city.”
S2_Cool — an entourage of singers, keyboardists, guitarists, percussionists and horn players led by frontman Stuart Maxfield of Fictionist — held down the middle of the bill with an exhilarating set straddling multiple genres from electronic to funk.
“Maybe some of you remember when we were up on the rooftop on the parking structure and the whole thing was swaying back and forth, and that’s when they said, ‘You cannot use this parking structure anymore,’ and that is the fault of Stuart Maxfield,” said host Mindy Gledhill, a local recording artist and one of the Rooftop Concert Series’ original founders, while introducing S2_Cool.
The group’s music was decidedly catchy and had practically everyone at the concert dancing.
“It’s critical that we have fun tonight because if we’re not having fun, we’re not having fun,” Maxfield said. “That’s a big problem.”
Many of S2_Cool’s songs were about having a good time.
“There’s too many depressing songs in the world, so I had to write one that was just good,” Maxfield said after one of these songs.
Provo girl band The Rubies proved girls can rock with the best of them, kicking off the night with an upbeat set fronted by Aubrey Auclair’s cool vocals.
Bassist Avery Davis was emotional as she encouraged fans at one point during the show to give “a big hug” to the people they came with and be grateful for them, giving a shoutout to drummer Esther Olsen, her best friend.
“She was hit by a car three weeks ago on University by a truck going 50, and she’s barely able to practice with us this week, and I’m just so grateful that she’s OK,” Davis said.
“I do want to thank everyone for coming out, all my good friends for supporting us and helping us be able to even play tonight,” Auclair later told the crowd. “It’s just crazy because ever since I was a little kid, it was something I’ve always wanted to do is perform at Rooftop.”
Another fun summer night at the Provo Rooftop Concert Series can only leave one to wonder what’s in store for the final show in September.