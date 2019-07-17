Shawn Mendes 02

Shawn Mendes performs during the kickoff of the North American leg of "Shawn Mendes: The Tour" at the Moda Center on June 12, 2019, in Portland, Oregon.

 Courtesy of Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Shawn Mendes

Here’s a breakdown of the songs Shawn Mendes and Alessia Cara performed Tuesday at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City:

SHAWN MENDES SETLIST

July 16, 2019

Lost in Japan

There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back

Nervous

Stitches

Señorita

Mutual

Bad Reputation

Never Be Alone

I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Whitney Houston cover)

Piano medley

Like to Be You

Ruin

Treat You Better

Particular Taste

Where Were You in the Morning?

Fallin’ All in You

Youth

If I Can’t Have You

Why

Mercy

Fix You (Coldplay cover)

In My Blood

ALESSIA CARA SETLIST

Here

Wild Things

Growing Pains

7 Days

How Far I’ll Go (from “Moana”)

Out of Love

Comfortable

Trust My Lonely

Scars to Your Beautiful

Stay