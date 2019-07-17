Here’s a breakdown of the songs Shawn Mendes and Alessia Cara performed Tuesday at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City:
SHAWN MENDES SETLIST
July 16, 2019
Lost in Japan
There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back
Nervous
Stitches
Señorita
Mutual
Bad Reputation
Never Be Alone
I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Whitney Houston cover)
Piano medley
Like to Be You
Ruin
Treat You Better
Particular Taste
Where Were You in the Morning?
Fallin’ All in You
Youth
If I Can’t Have You
Why
Mercy
Fix You (Coldplay cover)
In My Blood
ALESSIA CARA SETLIST
Here
Wild Things
Growing Pains
7 Days
How Far I’ll Go (from “Moana”)
Out of Love
Comfortable
Trust My Lonely
Scars to Your Beautiful
Stay