In a scorching evening featuring four bands and more than three hours of hard-charging music, Shinedown eventually reigned over USANA Amphitheatre on Thursday night.
The Florida-based rock band exploded through a dynamic 18-song set over an hour and 40 minutes, much to the delight of thousands of fans who sang along, waved their arms, shook their fists, lit their cellphones and diligently followed along with every request from energetic frontman Brent Smith.
For those who haven't been paying attention (attention), Shinedown has been making an assault on the Mainstream Rock charts in recent years. The band has been racking up No. 1 songs at an incredible rate -- and with the last single, "Monsters," hitting the pinnacle in May, Shinedown now has 14 chart-topping hits to its credit. That achievement is second only to Three Days Grace's current tally of 15. Seeing the band live, one gets the impression that record will soon belong to Shinedown.
"To be quite frank with you," Smith told the crowd after detailing a bit of the band's chart history, "we're just getting started."
Those No. 1 hits were on prominent display Thursday, with Shinedown rocking eight of them during the course of the evening. The band raced out of the curtain drop with stunning lights, bursts of pyro and energy to burn, jumping into chart-toppers "Devil," "Diamond Eyes (Boom-Lay, Boom-Lay Boom)" and "Monsters" in the first four songs. ("Enemies," a mere No. 2 single, filled the third slot.)
Smith is definitely a lead focal point for the band live, with his regimented stage moves, exaggerated poses and quirky facial expressions all warranting closer inspection. But guitarist Zach Myers, bassist Eric Bass and drummer Barry Kerch all give him a run for his money in the animated stage presence department. Myers and Bass ran around the stage all night, keeping all parts of the crowd pumped up, and Kerch was also a fun watch perched behind his elevated drum kit.
Shinedown drew heavily from two albums for its setlist, 2012's "Amaryllis" and the current "Attention Attention," released in 2018. Both albums were showcased with five songs each. Additional early set highlights included "I'll Follow You," "Unity," first single "45" and "Bully."
Smith took a flying leap off the drum riser to end "Bully," and then the band left the darkened main stage for several minutes, only to re-emerge on a handful of individual mini-stages spread out at various concourse locations in the audience. The band's four-song, 25-minute segment in the crowd was a perfect slowed-down contrast to the bombast of the main stage performance -- and, at least to some degree, seemed impromptu and unscripted.
After the segment opened with "Amaryllis," Smith explained that the next two songs were basically wild card selections picked by Myers each night -- without anyone else in the band knowing which songs were chosen until that very moment.
"None of us knows what the next song is because Zach has this little game where he likes to play a song that we haven't played in 10 years," Smith said.
Myers' first selection was "Misfits," a song which only dates back to 2015, but a great tune nonetheless.
"What have you got next?" Smith asked his bandmate from afar. "This thing with you doing the setlist and us not knowing what it is, is getting ridiculous!"
"Hopefully you know this next song," Myers told the crowd after revealing that it would be "I Dare You," dating back to the 2005 "Us and Them" album. He then quickly added, "Hopefully I know this next song."
The fourth tune in the B stage suite was the band's A list song, "Second Chance." As Smith related, this was the song which vaulted the band into a different stratosphere from a public perception standpoint after its 2008 release.
"(There were) a lot of people who didn't know what Shinedown was," Smith said of the time before "Second Chance" was released. "But the door was opened and a lot more of you came through."
The song, a take on leaving everything behind in pursuit of achieving one's dream, starts in a subdued manner, but moves to an inspiring chorus and then hits its absolute zenith with Smith belting out the mid-break line, "This is my chance" at full throttle as all the other music momentarily drops out. Very powerful. It's an even better moment live than it is on record.
The band returned to the main stage for a powerful five-song closing stretch, starting with its well-known take on Lynyrd Skynyrd's "Simple Man," followed by "Cut the Cord," "Get Up," "Sound of Madness" and the show-closing "Brilliant."
Smith delivered messages of solidarity and self-worth throughout, noting at one point that rock and roll is the great equalizer when it comes to people with myriad differences sharing an experience.
"Do you realize there are about 20,000 people here and there is not one ounce, not one ounce, of negative energy here," Smith said. "In the rock and roll community, everyone, 100 percent, is welcome here."
Badflower also proved to be a welcome revelation in Thursday's lineup. The fairly new Los Angeles band brought a ton of energy to the stage, and performed an invigorating set while facing directly into the setting sun.
Badflower's lyrical content leans to the gritty and dark, but the music and the band members' exhilarating onstage antics make for a compelling show.
Rhythm guitarist and lead singer Josh Katz commands the stage with an intensity rarely seen in younger bands. His voice is both powerful and haunting, and his intense facial expressions and occasional thrashing about the stage literally command your attention.
Lead guitarist Joey Morrow and bassist Alex Espiritu are also each extremely active performers in their own right as Anthony Sonett handles the drums.
"How many of you know who we are? I feel like not many do," Katz asked mid-way through the band's set. When his query was greeted with a loud cheer, he had to admit his impression was off base.
"Thanks for proving me wrong," he said.
The band roared through nine songs in a frenetic 40 minutes, closing with the insanely powerful and haunting "Ghost."
Judging by its set, Badflower seems poised for a bigger breakthrough in the near future.
Two English bands opened the show and delivered some entertaining straight forward rock 'n' roll. Broken Hands appeared onstage first, with highlights including "Can You Feel It" and "Wrong Track."
Rock trio Dinosaur Pile-Up followed, squeezing out seven songs in 30 minutes. The main highlight was "Celebrity Mansions."
SHINEDOWN'S SETLIST USANA AMPHITHEATRE 7/18/19