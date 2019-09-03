simply queen brian purple lighting
Simply Queen's Bob Wegner is seen performing through the crowd during their tribute concert on Monday, Sept. 2, 2019 at the SCERA Shell Outdoor Theatre.

 Doug Fox, Daily Herald

SIMPLY QUEEN

SCERA Shell Outdoor Theatre

Sept. 2, 2019

Bohemian Rhapsody snippet

Keep Yourself Alive

Tie Your Mother Down

Killer Queen (medley)

Bicycle Race (medley)

I'm in Love With My Car (medley)

Under Pressure

Love of My Life

Dreamer's Ball

39

Fat Bottomed Girls

Hammer to Fall

Somebody to Love

You're My Best Friend

Fight From the Inside

Don't Stop Me Now

Crazy Little Thing Called Love

I Want to Break Free

Show Must Go On

Encore

Bohemian Rhapsody

Radio Gaga

We Will Rock You

We Are the Champions

Performance time: 1 hour, 40 minutes

Doug Fox is the Features Editor at the Daily Herald. He primarily covers rock music in addition to all things entertainment.

