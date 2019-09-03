SIMPLY QUEEN
SCERA Shell Outdoor Theatre
Sept. 2, 2019
Bohemian Rhapsody snippet
Keep Yourself Alive
Tie Your Mother Down
Killer Queen (medley)
Bicycle Race (medley)
I'm in Love With My Car (medley)
Under Pressure
Love of My Life
Dreamer's Ball
39
Fat Bottomed Girls
Hammer to Fall
Somebody to Love
You're My Best Friend
Fight From the Inside
Don't Stop Me Now
Crazy Little Thing Called Love
I Want to Break Free
Show Must Go On
Encore
Bohemian Rhapsody
Radio Gaga
We Will Rock You
We Are the Champions
Performance time: 1 hour, 40 minutes