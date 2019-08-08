With a flash of fiery light, a ripple of lasers and an epic explosion of streamers and confetti that continued to levitate and slowly fall long after the final notes were struck, nearly two hours of high-energy music and showmanship from arguably the 1990s’ favorite boy band came to an end.

When it comes to music that will survive the decades and continue to impact future generations, it’s easy for thoughts to immediately run to the likes of Queen, the Beatles, Led Zeppelin or the Rolling Stones, but Wednesday’s packed crowd at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City for the Backstreet Boys showed maybe it’s time to think about legacy a little differently.

While the synchronized dance, pop music stylings, slick matching outfits and overall wholesome feel of boy bands may seem like a deterrent to many, it’s the driving force of fandom for many others, as literally thousands swelled from nearby parking into the arena to witness 26 years of legacy at the Backstreet Boys’ Utah stop on their "DNA World Tour." Fans donned shirts spotted with images of the band, with more still decked in garb from concerts and tours past, while lines wrapped around the arena for the chance to grab tour merchandise. Promptly at 8 p.m. when the show was set to start and the microphone kicked in, a ripple of excited screams sent elated masses flying to their seats so they wouldn’t miss a moment.

It wasn’t the Backstreet Boys that kicked off the night, however, with Bailee Littrell bringing his country-tinged take on love and life to the stage. At just 16 years old, Littrell offered a pretty impressive array of music and skill in his roughly 25-minute set, with a backup band that was equally talented. The performance showed a strong nod to Littrell’s musical heritage as he prepared the stage for his Backstreet Boys dad Brian Littrell to take over the night.

The quick setlist offered just enough enthusiasm and length for those filling up the arena to get hyped for the evening’s entertainment without overstaying any welcome, and soon after the final applause silenced and Littrell left the stage, the anticipation began to build.

It was nearly an hour after the opening act ended that the lights dimmed and the music ramped up, but the audience had ramped up long before that, with waves of screams following each background song in an impressive level of continuing anticipation.

As focus shifted to the main stage and the gigantic lighted screens started flipping through the group’s album names and faces, the screams and enthusiasm continued to build, and fans rose to their feet, where the majority of them would remain for the rest of the evening, their elation amplified by the bytes of sound from familiar songs and culminating in utter chaos as the screens lifted to reveal Nick Carter, Kevin Richardson, Brian Littrell, Howie Dorough and AJ McLean, moving and singing in perfect synchronization as only a boy band really can.

It’s hard to believe that it’s been over a quarter of a century since the Backstreet Boys first formed and rose to global acclaim, with just as much disbelief going to how incredible the group still sounded live after all these years: clear evidence that this style of music really must be in their DNA.

“Does this mean you still love the Backstreet Boys after all these years?” Carter asked to another onslaught of enthusiastic screaming following an opening montage that featured “Everyone” as an intro, meshed with “I Wanna Be With You” and “The Call.”

After joking about a move to Salt Lake City and expounding on just what type of neighbors they might be, Carter took a moment to survey the packed house.

“On a serious note, looking in the audience I see some young faces I’ve never seen before,” he noted, before giving a nod not only to new fans, but also those who have been supporters throughout the decades.

“We got the chance to meet some pretty ridiculously amazing kids at the children’s hospital,” McLean shared of their pre-concert activities. “We left that place so inspired and overwhelmed. They knew all the words to every Backstreet Boys song. We’ll definitely come back any time you want us to!”

Despite the fact that the group took up residency at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas for the two years leading up to the "DNA World Tour," fans clearly noted there was something different about their Salt Lake tour stop, both from the fan and the band perspective, with plenty of gratitude to be had all around.

“We wanna thank you all for coming here and being with us tonight, taking time and taking money to celebrate music,” Richardson noted.

The focus of the show truly was fan-centric, with the group taking plenty of time to reminisce about its years together while offering glimpses into their experiences, from filming one of the group’s earliest videos, “I’ll Never Break Your Heart,” just outside Salt Lake in the mountains of Snowbird to a roundup of just how young everyone was when the group first formed. (For those who are curious, Nick was just 12, AJ was 14, Brian was 18, Howie was a “very mature 19” with Kevin aged 21.)

Dorough noted that it was a cappella that first brought them together and got them a record deal, which led to a pretty incredible live, a cappella rendition of “Breathe” from the group’s new album.

The evening also included some entertaining interludes such as AJ and Kevin duo-ing “Passionate” from "DNA" while changing on stage, and the group members sharing a little glimpse of their home life with fans during an emotional video montage to the song “No Place,” another favorite from the new album.

One of the most impressive parts of the night was how well the new songs meshed with the Backstreet Boys canon that fans were clearly expecting to hear, with some songs just a shortened glimpse of what fans are in for with the album while others were shared in entirety.

A majority of the new album’s 12 songs made it into the show in some form or another, while still leaving space for iconic hits such as “Shape of My Heart,” “Incomplete,” “Show Me the Meaning of Being Lonely,” “Quit Playing Games (With My Heart),” “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back),” “It’s Gotta Be You” and “I Want It That Way.” Though the sheer volume of the music cheapened the sound quality just a bit, there was nothing cheap about the transitions, quick costume changes and musical buildup and experiences offered by the popular quintet, clear evidence of a band that has not only weathered the years with grace, but come back and continued to grow through them from boys into men, while somehow never losing that infamous boy band designation.

"I don't think you ever age out of being a boy-bander, and that's both the beauty of it and my gift," Carter said in an interview with CNN in 2017. "We get to have fun and always be boys. (Fans) still call us boys to this day."

And after spending a night in an arena packed with them, it’s safe to say there are plenty of die-hard fans still around, offering the group members a secret to success they realized through song way back in 1999 with the hit fan tribute “Larger Than Life,” which served as a perfect closing to the night of throwbacks and fast-forwards.

“’Cause all of your time spent keeps us alive. All you people can’t you see, can’t you see, how your love’s affecting our reality. Every time we’re down, you can make it right, and that makes you larger than life.”

The show ended with the band in Utah Jazz City Edition jerseys, the arena rumbling as screams from fans mingled with the bass of the music in an experience that truly was “Larger Than Life.”