Great concert photography is often the next best thing to being there.
Actually, that’s not quite accurate. It’s often the next best thing, even when you are there.
I’ve always been fascinated with concert photography, and it’s amazing just how thrilling and visceral a great photo is. Even when you are in attendance and experiencing a show live, it’s sometimes impossible not to get caught up in the whole grand spectacle of things and miss out on more singular, intimate moments. Give me a stack of quality concert photos, and I can be content studying them for long periods of time.
So, in conjunction with our 2019 Year in Concerts review, we also present some of our favorite photos this year from additional live performances that weren’t specifically showcased in our review.
Enjoy!