This year’s Alpine Days Concert in the Park will feature Provo pop-funk-rock band The Strike on Saturday at 9 p.m.
The show lineup will also spotlight a variety of other local bands throughout the day including Moodlite at 8 p.m., Belle Jewel at 7 p.m., Ammon and Liahona Olayan at 6 p.m., The Solarists at 5 p.m., Lantern by Sea at 4 p.m., Exit Strategy at 3 p.m., Parkway Avenue at 2 p.m., Caleb Chapman’s Soundhouse at 1 p.m. and Exit 282 at noon.
The Concert in the Park is set to take place at Creekside Park, 100 S. 600 East, Alpine. Fireworks are scheduled to follow the event at 10 p.m.
More information about Alpine Days is available online at http://alpinedays.org.
— Sarah Harris