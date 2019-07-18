Canadian multiplatinum vocal trio The Tenors are set to perform next week at the SCERA Shell Outdoor Theatre in Orem.
The Tenors have performed more than 700 shows since 2008 on five continents, according to the SCERA. They have sung for four U.S. presidents and at the Diamond Jubilee of Elizabeth II, as well as shared stages with artists from Paul McCartney to Andrea Bocelli.
“Expect a vocal tour-de-force,” Adam J. Robertson, SCERA president and CEO, said in a press release. “We are thrilled to bring this five-star concert experience to Utah. Not only are they known for powerful voices and outstanding harmonies, but they are renowned for the ability to charm their audiences.”
The concert is set for Monday at 8 p.m., with gates open at 6:30 p.m., at the SCERA Shell Outdoor Theatre at SCERA Park, 600 S. 400 East, Orem. Tickets cost $25-$50, and the VIP meet and greet package costs $170 per person. More information is available at the SCERA main office, by calling (801) 225-ARTS and online at http://scera.org.
— Sarah Harris