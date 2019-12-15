At the American Music Awards this year, the artist of the decade, Taylor Swift, performed a medley, and two UVU cheerleaders were able to join her onstage for the performance.
According to UVU, Brett Kessler and Morgan Michaelis were picked as two of three male cheerleaders to perform during the “Shake It Off” portion of the medley in November. The university said that the two were scouted while working at the United Spirit Association Camps and then again when they competed at the National Cheerleaders Association Summer Camp.
After being chosen they spent five days learning the choreography and only had three run-throughs with Swift before the performance at the AMAs.
See their performance in the video below.