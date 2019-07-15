Utah's Millennial Choirs & Orchestras, which rehearses in Utah Valley, went viral this weekend after making the most of a Manhattan blackout that prevented the group from performing its final concert Saturday at Carnegie Hall in New York City.
"In true MCO fashion, we made the best of the unfortunate situation and performed some of our pieces outside for passersby to enjoy during the stressful time," the group wrote in a Facebook post.
A Facebook video shows the group performing Brandon Stewart's arrangement of "I Stand All Amazed."
"Currently, countless people have heard this story about MCO and seen the viral videos of our impromptu performance," the Facebook post continues. "So although we regret that many of our participants and audience members missed out on performing and seeing us on the world-renowned Carnegie stage this evening, we feel blessed to have been able to touch many more hearts in an unexpected way from the street of beautiful New York City."