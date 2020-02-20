In January 2018, the USC Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism division released a pretty eye-opening inaugural report on inclusion in popular music, showing that in 2017, 83.2% of artists were men and just 16.8% were women.
Similar percentages represented male versus female songwriters, and when it came to the business production side of music, females were outnumbered 49 to 1. That year also denoted a six-year low for female artists in popular content and, when analyzing Grammy nominations from 2013 to 2018, it was discovered that 90.7% of the 899 individuals were male to 9.3% female.
That major lack of representation is one of many reasons why Velour Live Music Gallery in Provo is shining the spotlight on female artists with its annual Les Femmes de Velour showcase, a project that has been a yearly staple in Utah Valley for the last 10 years.
“It’s really refreshing to see women represented on stage en masse, not just as an afterthought or opener,” said former Velour manager Kaneischa Johnson in an interview prior to the 2018 shows. “We have a lot of women who headline, but we see this as a mini-festival of female, local artists once a year.”
Though Johnson has since moved on to other projects, according to Velour owner Corey Fox, she’ll actually be making her way back to Provo from Austin for some of the shows.
And she isn’t the only one making a pilgrimage back to celebrate strong women in music. Both Provo-rooted groups Pipes and Luna Lune will be reuniting during Les Femmes, a showcase spanning two weekends and seven star-studded performances.
“As with any show, we like it to be curated well so that people can come to see one band and walk away fans of several others,” Johnson said. “I think the same is true for these Les Femme shows. There’s a particular need for these shows because female artists have a harder time gaining steady ground in the music scene, and that’s true nationally, not just in Provo.”
“I think we just have to keep creating these spaces for women,” said Mindy Gledhill, a powerhouse musician in her own right, as well as a patron of sorts for other artists. “We have to get over cultural conditioning as to what it means to see a woman up on stage leading in a spotlight.”
That’s literally the point of Les Femmes, which will be rounding out its 10th anniversary bigger and better than ever.
“Once I realized that this was our 10th anniversary of Les Femmes de Velour, I knew I had to pull out all the stops and do something special,” said Fox of the series. “We expanded our normal three- to four-night event to seven, we were able to include Little Moon’s ‘album release’ as part of this year’s event, we were able to inspire a couple high-profile reunions (Luna Lune, Pipes) and get many great Utah artists who are now living in other states, to travel out to play the event! Coordinating 26 acts into seven musically cohesive shows was not easy, but I am very excited with how these lineups turned out. Each night will have a slightly different personality, whether indie-folk, synth-pop, art-rock, pop-soul, alt/punk, etc. Attendees will get a great representation of the diverse female talent in the area.
“The fact is, there just aren’t as many female artist/musicians in this music scene ... or the world wide music industry,” Fox continued in an email interview regarding the series. “In the early days of Velour, I think males were forming bands but many of the female artists were just singing covers and posting them on YouTube. I think events like Les Femmes have helped inspire more females to start writing original music, and definitely helped inspire more females to join or form bands. My list of female artists has at least tripled over the last 10 years. Also, over 10 years Les Femmes has grown from a one-night event to two-, three-, four- and this year, a seven-night event! And to be honest, we could have booked 10!”
According to Fox, the biggest stress was not being able to book everyone he would have liked to, with major highlights including an album release concert with Little Moon featuring Gledhill, the reunion of Luna Lune, a staple of early Les Femmes shows, and the reunion of Pipes.
“Little Moon was actually a big reason we expanded to the two weekends this year,” Fox said. “She had hit me up about doing her album release on the 21st due to band members traveling in to accompany her, etc. We had talked about it being a bummer that she wouldn’t be able to be a part of Les Femmes this year, the weekend after, but booked the date.”
From there, Fox realized this was an anniversary year for Les Femmes and made the decision to expand the entire event to include the release.
“It’s powerful to say the least,” said Little Moon’s Emma Huntington on combining her release, “Unphased,” with Les Femmes. “What I love about this event is the effort of all the musicians to genuinely support each other even if they might disagree, even if they might have different musical tastes. All the women in this show are just so supportive and just so willing to share that support. And I think that’s such a powerful message to share for everybody: Regardless of gender, race, whatever, the fact that we can simply enjoy music and allow those differences to exist and allow those diversities to flourish all in one event, that’s really powerful, l think. And it’s certainly an honor to have this album release be part of the 10th anniversary.”
Music has always played a large role in Huntington’s life, offering a voice to feelings and an outlet for understanding. It especially served her when she first came to Utah during a really trying time in her life, when she had to allow herself space to feel the messiness and chaos of life.
“I’ve come to my own understanding that a lot of beautiful melodies came from really ugly situations in my life,” Huntington said. “It’s great to talk about sunshine moments and light at the end of the tunnel but maybe, just maybe there’s something powerful, wonderful and beautiful in the darkness itself. If we can accept that more instead of trying to push it away or hide … allowing ourselves to sit in those moments and find peace in those moments can bring a lot of beauty into our lives and into the world.”
Another Les Femmes spotlight, according to Fox, is the reunion of Pipes, a former winner of the Battle of the Bands.
“Singer Emmalie Arntz has been living back East but just happened to be relocating back to Utah this month,” Fox said. “She approached me about doing a solo set at Les Femmes and then I brought up the idea of her reuniting Pipes for the anniversary. Luckily stars aligned on this as well and some of her band members are traveling in from out of state for the reunion.”
“We didn’t expect to get together at all,” said former Pipes strings player Tate Sexton of the reunion. “We’ve played Les Femmes before, but this year Corey had heard Emm was moving back to Utah and asked if we would come together and play it again this year. We all loved the idea. Corey’s a great cultivator of the local scene and it was an honor to have him invite us to play again.”
Pipes includes Sexton and Arntz, as well as Hannah Lutz and Josh Maylon.
“Writing with Tate, Josh and Hannah was always collaborative,” Arntz said of Pipes. “I would bring the melody and lyrics with a basic guitar accompaniment, but with their help my songs turned into much more. I have learned quite a lot from writing and playing with them, as well as just from having them as my friends.”
According to Arntz, Les Femmes has become a highlight of every year for her, creating “an empowering force for women in music,” as well as “a network and support system for us to lean on throughout the remainder of the year.”
“Velour will always be a home and safe haven for me,” Arntz said. “There have been times in my life when I didn’t feel comfortable anywhere else. In those times, I would bike down to the venue from wherever I was living at the time and hover around the front table or on the wall near the drum kit and pretend I was the only one there. Corey has always seemed to understand both my introversion and simultaneous need to be a part of the music. He has been a huge support to the band and to me personally as I’ve experienced the growing pains associated with music performance and life in general. I will always be grateful for him as a mentor and friend.”
Janessa Smith of Goldmyth also took a moment to share about her experiences with Velour and Les Femmes, especially as her group will be headlining for the first time this year.
“I think the series is special, because it showcases how many women are sharing their music locally, and it’s a great tribute to that!” she said. “My hope is that I can be a musician first and not necessarily just in the category of female musician. I’m happy that there’s so many great artists to share the stage with!”
As to delving into the music behind Goldmyth, Smith said, “I would define my style as indie pop. I draw inspiration mostly from my life, my past, things I don’t understand that intrigue me, nature and myth. I grew up taking classical harp lessons but I couldn’t quite find the voice in my playing that I really needed. I started songwriting as a teenager and felt my world kind of click into place.”
Aubree Schill of Roadie is another headlining artist this year who found a home in the Provo music scene.
“I first started music as a solo act about seven years ago, and as I became more involved in the music scene, I met so many really talented artists and musicians in the local scene. The band has rotated through a few different groups of people, and the current lineup is the one that’s stuck. All of them are or have been members of other great local bands, so I feel especially lucky to have this super-group working together on this project.”
That group includes Heath Edwards on drums, Bao Ha on trombone, Kamen Myerson on trumpet, Adrian de la Cruz on lead guitar and Peter Knowles on bass. They’re no strangers to Velour as they’ve played in several other projects and even won a Battle of the Bands together, and this is their second time headlining Les Femmes.
“I honestly love any event that involves collaboration,” Schill said. “That’s what I believe music — and any art form — is really about. The arts are a way to connect with other people and create a sense of community, and events like these really bring it all together. The other element is the fact that this event specifically is supporting the women in the scene. There aren’t nearly enough females in the music industry in general, so I love the empowerment and inspiration Les Femmes offers to women pursuing and thinking about pursuing that career path. I really hope this whole event encourages anyone who has a passion for the arts to take the leap and really go for it, because there’s room for everyone!”
As to sharing their music, Schill said it’s the best.
“I’d say the most fulfilling part about music is the connection it creates with those you share it with,” she said. “Listeners could be complete strangers, and still feel a kinship with you through the right song. We’ve met the coolest people and made some really great friends by being on the road and playing in the most random venues. When your music really hits someone and makes them feel something is what keeps you coming back for more. It’s seriously so gratifying.”