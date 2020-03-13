When it comes to prominent upcoming concerts in the Salt Lake area, the proverbial fat lady is beginning to sing.
Both Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City and the Maverik Center in West Valley City released statements Friday postponing major concerts and other events.
With the NBA season already suspended for a minimum of 30 days, Vivint Arena announced the postponement of all four previously scheduled concerts through the end of April.
"We will continue to monitor this evolving situation closely to determine next steps for future events," the statement said. "We appreciate the understanding and patience of our fans, guests and partners during this unprecedented time."
The four shows impacted at this time are:
-- March 21: Post Malone "Runaway Tour" (postponed)
-- March 26: Celine Dion "Courage World Tour" (postponed)
-- March 27: JoJo Siwa "D.R.E.A.M. The Tour" (postponed)
-- April 28: Cher "Here We Go Again Tour 2020" (postponed, rescheduled for Oct. 17)
The statement said that ticket buyers for these events will be notified through the promoter directly to either receive a refund or exchange tickets for a rescheduled show.
Events at the Maverik Center have likewise been affected. In addition to the Utah Grizzlies hockey season being indefinitely suspended, the following concerts and events have been postponed or canceled:
-- Monday: Tool has been postponed. A new date is being secured.
-- March 21: The Pac-12 Women's Gymnastics Championships have been canceled.
-- March 26: The Zac Brown Band concert has been postponed. A new date is being secured.
-- April 14: The Lauren Daigle World Tour has been postponed and rescheduled for Aug. 8.