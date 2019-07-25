Dustan Layng of Sandy always enjoyed “Where’s Waldo?” books as a kid.
And since August, he has been bringing the books to life at concerts throughout Utah and occasionally outside of the state.
“I thought, ‘Wow, what a great idea. If I can go dressed as Waldo to concerts, it’s going to make it more fun,’ and also trying to get attention from some of the artists,” Layng told the Daily Herald in a phone interview.
Music is “100 percent” Layng’s top hobby. The 36-year-old Uber driver estimates he has easily attended more than 1,000 concerts throughout his life, including about 50 dressed as Waldo.
“People love it,” Layng said. “Everywhere I walk, I hear, ‘Hey, there’s Waldo.’ Some people come up, talk to me. They want to get pictures to show to their kids or they want to Snapchat it. But whatever form of social media they want to post them at, it just seems like it’s a big game to people, and I love to be the centerpiece of it.”
Layng attends two to three shows per week during busy concert seasons and estimates he will have attended more than 100 shows dressed as Waldo by the end of this year.
He has already seen Shinedown, Santana, The Doobie Brothers, Carly Rae Jepsen, Train, Goo Goo Dolls, New Kids on the Block, I Prevail, P!nk, Kelly Clarkson and Disturbed live since the beginning of the year. Layng also traveled to Oklahoma in May and attended Rocklahoma 2019 dressed as Waldo.
Layng originally ordered his Waldo outfits online through Amazon, but said he now wears some higher quality shirts his friends have put together.
“Go to enough concerts, you’ll burn through those shirts pretty fast,” Layng said.
One of Layng’s friends also created “Concert God Waldo” Facebook and Instagram pages to document photos from the concerts he has attended.
Layng likes to collect memorabilia from the shows he attends and said he has more than 3,000 concert T-shirts along with guitars signed by Disturbed, Keith Urban, Paul Rodgers and Tommy Chong.
“It’s kind of an expensive problem,” Layng said. “I’ve got autographed drum heads, drumsticks, posters, vinyl records, CDs. And whatever I get these guys to sign, I frame them up and definitely, it helps keep the memory of the show and everything, just be able to look at all that stuff.”
He has also done meet and greets with and gotten shoutouts from many artists.
“I got to meet Disturbed in January,” Layng said. “Bruise gave me a shoutout. I Prevail, I met them and they gave me a shoutout. That was cool.”
Layng listens to a variety of musical genres including rock, pop, rap and reggae. Slayer, Stick Figure, P!nk, Tool, Kiss and Aerosmith are among his favorite bands.
“We listen to music for different reasons, different things going on in our lives that every song and artist hits you differently,” Layng said. “Some days, it just depends on the mood (dictating) what I want to listen to.”
The first concert Layng ever attended was on Kiss’ “Hot in the Shade” tour when he was in fifth grade.
“As a kid, I didn’t get to go to as many (concerts), but my mom took me to as many as she could afford to take me to,” Layng said. “This is really her fault.”
Layng said the best part about going to shows is hanging out with friends and reminiscing.
“It’s just a collection of people that are all there for the same thing,” Layng said. “We’re all there to come together and enjoy the music together in harmony. It’s a great way to meet people, and I literally make a new friend every time I go to a different concert.”