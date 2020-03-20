Videos have surfaced on social media recently showing Italians in quarantined areas singing or playing musical instruments.
A neighborhood in Saratoga Springs made a video showing their own version of quarantine entertainment — dancing.
The video is titled "In America we Dance when quarantined from Corona Virus!"
“In Italy they sing from the balconies, in America we dance! Brought to you by the Backyardigans of Saratoga Springs Utah!,” the video description said.
The video shows people in backyards and on balconies throughout the neighborhood dancing together, while still being apart.