With five decades of experience under his belt, acclaimed director, writer and cinematographer T.C. Christensen is no stranger to the silver screen, or the process it takes to get something on it. Starting to tinker with film in the eighth grade, Christensen plunged into the professional filmmaking world in the early 1970s and has amassed an impressive number of credits and awards since then, including, most recently, the 2020 Lifetime Achievement Award from the SCERA Center for the Arts, which he’ll receive this weekend at the “Evening of Stars” gala.
“I gasped, and then I went and ate some potato chips,” Christensen quipped when asked about his reaction to the honor. “That’s pretty much what I do — I make movies and I eat potato chips.”
He also joked about just what it means to receive a Lifetime award. “I went and looked in the mirror to see, am I at that end of life that I’m getting lifetime achievement-type awards? It took about half a second to realize yes.”
In reality though, Christensen said he’s grateful for not only the honor, but the support it’s taken to further his career to this point.
“I really try, anytime, to publicly thank the people who have supported me by going to my films,” he said. “The only reason I have a career with this is because people do that. They go to the theater, money comes in, I get to pay my investors back and we get to make another film. I’m very grateful to the people that supported it.”
More recently, that support has been for his latest film project, “The Fighting Preacher.”
“It was really a delight from start to finish, and I knew it was a strong story,” Christensen said. “I just hoped that people would relate to it and find entertainment value in it and so forth, and they seem to have.”
Another Christensen film that found wide support was “17 Miracles,” which came as a surprise to the filmmaker, especially as it marked the beginning of focusing on his own projects.
“My career really has been as a director of photography for other people’s films,” he said. “I was at a point where I thought, ‘I’m getting old. I’ve got stories I want to tell. I’m going to start making my own films.’ I didn’t know if people would support us. … That was very rewarding and touching when right off, right from the first day the film opened people were attending and supporting us.”
Both recent films focus in on events from the history of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which also stands as a hallmark for quite a bit of Christensen’s other projects, including “Ephraim’s Rescue,” “Joseph Smith: Prophet of the Restoration,” “Testaments,” “The Work and the Glory” and “Only a Stonecutter.”
“I’m fortunate to be a part of this history and culture that we have here, because there are so many great stories that haven’t been told that I would never run out of good stories,” Christensen said. “That’s what it’s all about — it’s not how well you film it or direct it or whatever. Is it a story that touches people, that they can find some solace in?
“I realized early on that film is a powerful tool,” he continued. “If I’m going to do it, why not try to help people and bolster them up, instead of make them feel worse when they walk out of the theater. So that was a conscious decision, to try and do something positive.”
As to the “Evening of Stars” gala and its honorees, SCERA President and CEO Adam Robertson said he’s looking forward to celebrating 15 years of hosting the event with another stellar lineup recognizing talent and generosity.
“Art is so time-consuming and such a commitment with not a lot of thanks,” he said. “(It’s nice to) stop for a night and say ‘thanks,’ ‘good job,’ ‘well done’ and ‘let’s celebrate your accomplishments.’ ”
According to Robertson, narrowing down the selections each year is always a challenge, especially given the environment here in the state.
“Of course with 15 years of doing that, that’s a lot of people, but the beauty of living in such an arts-rich community and such an arts-rich state is that we will never run out of people to honor. There is so much talent and so many people in front of the camera, behind the camera, behind the canvas, on stage, behind the stage; so many people out there doing wonderful things, doing great things, volunteering and creating art. … We’ll never run out of people to celebrate.”
“An Evening of Stars” will spotlight top talent and art patrons from across the industry while also supporting the SCERA’s Endowment for the Arts with a “Jungle Cruise”-themed celebration featuring a red carpet walk, dinner provided by UVU Culinary Arts, a silent and live auction, awards ceremony and live entertainment hosted by comedian Shaun Johnson of “The Johnson Files.”
“It’s always fun to see so many people come together to celebrate the arts,” Robertson said.
Read about each of this year’s SCERA Star Award winners below.
Gov. Gary R. Herbert — 2020 Star Award
Gary Herbert is currently the 17th governor of the state of Utah, and the nation’s longest-serving governor, with a political career that has focused on establishing a long-lasting, high quality of life in Utah, strong economic development, academic excellence and a hefty support of the arts, which is reflected in the honor bestowed him in January 2019 by Americans for the Arts and the United States Conference of Mayors: the National Award for State Arts Leadership.
Herbert’s term in office has led to marked increases in arts funding and access to the arts for all individuals regardless of income, as well as the creation of hallmark cultural events including Spike 150, the 150th anniversary of the meeting of the transcontinental railroad at Promontory Point and Better Days 2020, the state celebration of 100 years of the 19th amendment and 150 years of Utah women being empowered to vote.
“Utah has always prioritized arts, from the early settlers who carried pianos across the Plains to the modern-day pioneers of film, music and the stage,” Herbert said in a SCERA press release on his receipt of the Star Award. “In reality, this award is a reflection of the work done by many great people in Utah engaged in the fine and performing arts, and the patrons who support them. I am proud to accept it on their behalf.”
T.C. Christensen — Lifetime Achievement
As a writer, director and cinematographer, much of T.C. Christensen’s life has been spent behind the lens of a camera, capturing glimpses of humanity and bringing stories to life.
Christensen studied filmmaking at Brigham Young University and the University of Utah, with a vast number of projects under his belt throughout the years, including “Love, Kennedy,” “17 Miracles,” “The Cokeville Miracle,” “Forever Strong” and “The Fighting Preacher,” as well as serving as a creative force behind the Disney IMAX film “Roving Mars” and the National Geographic IMAX film “Lewis & Clark.” His storied career has led to over 280 national and international awards.
“I do have a lot of movie awards over the years, but they’re not personal awards like this one is,” Christensen said of the Star Awards honor. “When I get an award or a film of mine wins an award in a film festival, that’s different ... I’m very honored.”
Andrew and Jan Hunsaker — Theater
Well-known locally as the ultimate theater power couple, the Hunsakers met and fell in love while doing shows at the SCERA Center for the Arts, though their careers and influence spread far beyond the Orem stage as drama teachers at Salem Hills High School (Jan) and Spanish Fork High School (Andrew). The pair has also taught at the Salt Lake School for the Performing Arts and at St. George’s Tuacahn High School for the Performing Arts, with resumes that include over 200 production credits for direction, acting and producing between the duo.
With storied careers and multiple awards behind them, Jan was quick to comment on the impact of community theater in the SCERA press release, “It raised us both ... it’s important.”
Willie Holdman — Visual Arts
Acclaimed landscape photographer and Utah native Willie Holdman has spent decades of his life capturing the beauty of nature, especially in his home state. His award-winning work has been included in countless publications across the nation and displays a passion he aptly summed up in comments to the SCERA.
“Photographers are visual artists,” Holdman said. “Like a drawing or painting, it is a medium of visual expression. The camera has long passed the days when it was considered only a documentary device. It is now a tool for the artist to express himself. It is my desire to capture the Earth’s personality and true character. Just as people only reveal themselves on special occasions for people they know and trust, so, too, does the Earth save herself for those who respect her and are willing to make the sacrifice and journey off the beaten path.”
One Voice Children’s Choir — Music
Originally formed following a performance at the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City, the One Voice Children’s Choir is comprised of 140 children aged 4-18 from across the Wasatch Front, with over 1,600 youth participating in the choir since its inception.
Under the direction of Masa Fukuda, the choir has competed on NBC’s “America’s Got Talent,” performed at Radio City Music Hall, recorded with Alex Boyé in a viral video and won a wide variety of awards, including the John Lennon International Music Award, the Best of State Award for Best Children’s Performing Group and the BOSS statue for outstanding work in the Arts and Entertainment division.
According to their vision statement, “Through music, we inspire, enrich, uplift and serve our global community, while building youth as One Voice.”
Jason Celaya — Dance
Originally from northern California, Celaya has had a lifetime desire to perform, with his first love being movie musicals. From there his passion extended through classes and auditions to plays, commercials and television before he dove into dance and found a new passion there as well.
After a move to Utah, Celaya found Center Stage Performing Arts Studios, and began training in as many styles of dance as he could, including ballroom, and after just two years of work, claimed a world title in Blackpool, England, with his team.
Celaya studied at Utah Valley University and later Brigham Young University, where he performed with the Young Ambassadors, met choreographer David Tinney and fell in love with the art of choreography. That passion has led him from choreographing for NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” to Broadway performances, film appearances and more, though his real passion is helping others achieve their dreams.
doTERRA — Friend of the Arts
Founded in 2008, doTERRA is largely known for promoting the healthful benefits of essential oils, but their mission extends far beyond just the well-being of individuals and families into supporting the arts and local communities as well. The company has partnered with the SCERA Center for the Arts and the Noorda Center for the Performing Arts at Utah Valley University as well as sponsored a variety of school and community arts programs, with additional programs including the Helping Hands Foundation and the Co-Impact Sourcing Initiative aimed toward helping improve the global community as well.
Utah Cultural Alliance — Advocate of the Arts
Crystal Young-Otterstrom, executive drector of the Utah Cultural Alliance, is a two-time Enlightened 50 recipient from the Community Foundation of Utah and was named one of 40 under 40 by Utah Business Magazine in 2013. With extensive commendations in both music and business, Young-Otterstrom helms the Utah Cultural Alliance, which is credited as “the statewide advocacy voice for the arts, humanities and cultural businesses of Utah.”
Founded in 1980, the UCA focuses on lobbying for arts funding and cultural awareness and manages http://nowplayinginutah.com, a comprehensive calendar of things to see and do in the state with an emphasis on art, culture and the humanities.
According to the SCERA, the UCA’s goals include “advancing grassroots involvement in public policy; fostering a sense of community through cultural events; nurturing collaboration between cultural organizations, government, private business and individuals; developing a dynamic cultural environment by drawing from the richness of the past, the vitality of the present, and the promise of the future; and supporting both cultural creativity and preservation.”