When it comes to putting a price tag on fame, it doesn't get much higher than "The Six Million Dollar Man," a role embodied by actor Lee Majors in the 1970s.
Majors is set to appear this Thursday through Saturday at FanX: Salt Lake Comic Convention at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City with actress and counterpart Lindsay Wagner, "The Bionic Woman," with a "Bionic Spotlight" panel event set for noon to 1 p.m. Friday in the Grand Ballroom.
Majors' career began in earnest in 1963 when he was just in his early 20s.
"I've been very fortunate with a little bit of luck and a lot of hard work," he joked, in an interview with the Daily Herald last week. "I've been able to (be in) a good series in the '60s with 'Big Valley,' in the '70s with 'Six Million Dollar Man' and in the '80s with 'Fall Guy,' with seven or eight series all together and a bunch of films I'm still working today," which, according to Majors, includes filming for "Magnum PI" as soon as FanX is over.
Acting as a career is one that crept up on Majors, who said his original life goal was to coach football.
"I kind of developed and acting got in the way," Majors said.
In the early years of his career, Majors noted there were just three main television networks: NBC, ABC and CBS.
With slim selection, Majors quipped that viewers were "kind of a captive audience."
It was more than just that, though, that skyrocketed Majors into the spotlight as Steve Austin in "The Six Million Dollar Man," or even as Colt Seavers in "The Fall Guy" and Heath Barkley in "The Big Valley."
"All my shows were family fare, where the whole family could sit down and watch," Majors said. A fact that's still true about the vast majority of his work today.
"It's good to go to a nice state like Utah," Majors said of his upcoming FanX visit. "I look forward to being there and hope folks come out to see Lindsay and I."
Fresh from a convention in London, Majors said he's excited to come back to Salt Lake, where, during a previous film project, Larry H. Miller himself introduced him to the Utah Jazz.
He'll be spending the weekend in Utah with his wife, Faith, as they attend the convention and celebrate her birthday.
"I've been married going on 25 years to Faith, so you might say I keep the Faith," he joked.
Majors' other credits include "Ash vs. Evil Dead," "Raising Hope," "The Game," "The Love Boat," "The Bionic Woman" and "Eat, Play, Love," among countless others, though he was quick to joke that he really is "The Six Million Dollar Man" now, thanks to a double-knee replacement.
Majors will be available for photos and autographs as well as fan meet and greets throughout the weekend.