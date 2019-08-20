It’s time to brush up on your vocals, “American Idol” is auditioning potential contestants in Salt Lake City.
“American Idol” will be hosting auditions in Salt Lake City on Aug. 29, though the exact location for auditions hasn’t been confirmed yet.
The auditions are the second time in two years that the show has made an appearance for auditions in Utah. In August 2017, hundreds of potential contestants showed up at the Utah County Courthouse in Provo to audition for the show.
Potential contestants must be between the ages of 15 and 28 years old and can register for open call auditions at http://abc.go.com/shows/american-idol/auditions.