Long before Austin Williams and Ike Flitcraft took over as part of the new cast of BYUtv’s hit sketch comedy show “Studio C,” they were already bringing on the funny together.
“Ike and I actually met in college,” Williams said in an interview to preview the show’s newest season, which premieres Monday on BYUtv. “We were in a sketch troupe there. We met and from there decided we loved the comedy thing.”
Their passion took them from sharing a tiny apartment in Chicago to putting on shows in Los Angeles around their day jobs before they were invited to join the completely reinvented cast of “Studio C.”
“It was definitely big shoes to fill,” Williams said of the opportunity, which came after producers saw the duo in a recording of one of Flitcraft’s original sketches before scouting them out. “I had been watching ‘Studio C’ sketches before I even knew the cast was leaving, beside the fact I would be part of the cast replacing them. I’m so happy fans welcomed us with open arms to continue this legacy. … A lot of that credit is also due to producers and the production team at BYUtv in general, who did a great job giving us the confidence as well to really usher in this new generation.”
The new troupe was a complete switchover as the former cast moved on to new ventures. That was a bold move for BYUtv, but tracking the feedback, Flitcraft said the reception has been positive.
“Strangely enough, because of the current situation, we’re getting on Instagram Live a lot more than we normally would,” Flitcraft said. “The nice thing about Instagram Live is you can see people’s comments real time. We also have the benefit of, like, 80 sketches on YouTube to go look at the comments and have those places where you can go see a detailed analysis of reception. … The comments are proof that the reception has been positive, and that’s been helpful. It was extremely nerve-wracking to try and fill the old cast’s shoes.”
According to Flitcraft, prior to the current situation, the cast even amassed some excited crowds while filming in public, and that’s provided some strong encouragement during this time of social distancing.
“Especially during this time when all we’re doing is binging shows, I’m so excited for this new season coming out,” Williams said.
For those less familiar with the phenomenon that is “Studio C,” the show is a unique, original and family-friendly sketch comedy show that, according to its network description, “derives universally loved humor from everyday life through endlessly watchable and shareable sketches that offer comic perspective on commonplace scenarios and pop culture commentary.”
And real life really is an inspiration for the comedy of the show, according to Williams.
“It’s our job as sketch writers to take things that happen to us in real life, things we see, and bring them to the public via comedy.”
For her, that includes keeping her phone notes open at all times to note situations with comic value that could be blown out later on. It also includes just diving in headfirst and trusting creativity to take over.
“You just go start writing and trust your brain to do the rest. When you start doing anything for a certain amount of time, it becomes muscle memory. It’s all about letting go. … I think sometimes with creativity, sometimes it feels like a gas that will fill the space you allow it.”
Tapping into that creativity is a cast-wide endeavor, with each cast member writing at least one sketch a day for consideration.
“The great thing about this team is each of them are turning around like five sketches a week,” Flitcraft said. A fact made even more impressive by the content limitations they uphold.
“We are A, family friendly, and B, take certain considerations beyond just cursing with subject matter that can limit the topics you can go into,” Flitcraft said. “Beyond that, sketches come out a year later, so nothing can be topical. … I think what our writers have to contend with is the subjects that are open to them are like 10 percent of what sketch writers on other shows can write about. In some ways our sketch writers are super limited in the subjects they can be inspired by yet still be able to find five ideas a week in happy places. They don’t have to look at politics or (other) topical things, they just find funny ideas in life. It’s really impressive, and I’m always blown away by that. … I’m in awe of this team consistently finding such great ideas from such a limited pool.”
Flitcraft is a self-proclaimed convert to that way of thinking and devising sketches.
“My initial impression of how comedy could be used for good was used to challenge an audience and satire was the way to go. … I used to shy away from this kind of comedy, but I do think it’s the way. The best-case scenario for healing is this sort of comedy that anyone can watch.”
In a time when divisions are rustled up on social media constantly and social distancing is keeping people physically away, according to Williams, this type of comedy is exactly the kind of thing people need.
“Something I love about comedy is it brings people together and that’s what attracts me to ‘Studio C.’ Our goal is to make the best sketch show and just bring people together, and we’re really held accountable, too, by the fact that parents, grandparents and kids alike all watch together.”
“The cast is pretty close in general,” Flitcraft said of how they make the magic happen at such a high standard. “They know their philosophy and why they’re doing it. The huge thing, and the reason the energy is there, is this opportunity and what this show is is so rare and so unique, especially coming from where we were. We were self-producing shows and our day job was far from comedy. … Writing sketch is the exact craft we love so much, and to be writing for ourselves. There are not that many sketch shows on TV, especially that lineup with our mission of positivity. The opportunity alone (helps) the fear of filling in for the old cast. It’s hard to go into work, even on a 16-hour shoot day, and not be like, ‘This is the best thing that’s ever happened to me.’ ”
With no spoilers barred, the duo were quick to share what they’re most excited about in the upcoming season, from countless episodes with animal guest stars for Williams to an impressive amount of musical material for Flitcraft, including filming a music video with an original song they wrote.
“This season we’re all going to kiss each other,” Flitcraft quipped in regard to the biggest spoiler. “That’s the most tantalizing thing.”
“Sometimes when two characters have to kiss, it creates a lot of drama among the fans, Williams explained. “We wrote a sketch where we essentially get all the kissing out of the way.”
Ultimately, the season is packed with diverse, yet hilarious skits that stretch the talents and boundaries of the entire cast.
“I think that’s what I loved about sketch the whole time, and why I preferred it to all other forms of comedy,” Flitcraft said. “We all digitally edit the footage, a few of us can direct, all of us can write, all of us can act, all of us can play instruments. For the most part, there isn't really a skill set you would need that at least 30 percent of the team can’t do. What I’ve always loved about sketch is it’s like being in a band -- everyone has the instrument they’re prolific at but it’s so collaborative. In Season 11, everybody uses their side talents.”
“I think my favorite thing is just challenging myself in what I’m able to do,” Williams said. "I sometimes think, when I write something, that I don’t know if I can pull this off on the stage, but it’s a fun challenge to write it one week then a couple months later say, 'OK, you said you were going to do this, so put the pedal to the metal and really do it, and see what comes out of you when you really rise to the occasion.' The other fun part is writing for other people. In the first season, we learned a lot but it was still a growing season. It’s crazy to think just a year ago we didn’t know these people and now we know these people so well we can write a sketch that will make them shine in the funniest way possible.”
Flitcraft said he also loves the personal challenge, but a highlight is writing for his co-stars.
“I personally prefer someone crush with a part I wrote for them,” he said. “I’m personally glad I’m getting to write my own challenges, but my favorite thing about this is being in the edit and watching as the sketch comes together for the first time. It gives me that tingly feeling.”
As to their hopes for the season, which will air weekly for 10 weeks, Williams said she just hopes people will tune in.
“I just think I want people to watch it,” she said. “I know that sounds so cliche, but I'm just so excited about this upcoming season. I feel so close to the cast this year. We’ve had a whole year to grow and we grew so much. … The biggest takeaway is that I hope that we can continue to include a larger demographic and have more people of all ages and all backgrounds watch and laugh at it. I’m not saying they have to laugh at every sketch, but I do hope there’s something in every episode for someone. That’s our goal in writing as well. We ask ourselves, ‘Do we find this funny? Is it something we enjoy?’ It’s a domino effect.”