There will be a definite Utah connection to Thursday night's "The Disney Family Singalong" special on ABC.
Not only will Donny Osmond be participating, but the special also will include Utah natives Julianne and Derek Hough. In addition to those inclusions, another big draw is certain to be the reunion of stars from "High School Musical," the once uber-popular Disney movie series that was filmed in Salt Lake City and St. George.
The "High School Musical" cast -- including stars Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman and Lucas Grabeel -- will sing the "HSM" anthem "We're All in This Together." Zac Efron, the biggest star to emerge from the movie series, will send a message during the TV special.
The one-hour special, designed to lift the spirits of everyone languishing at home during the COVID-19 crisis, will be hosted by Ryan Seacrest -- because let's face it, that man just isn't busy enough these days! The program will feature artists and their families offering up their take on popular Disney songs.
Among other announced participants will be Kristin Chenoweth, Jordan Fisher, Amber Riley, Christina Aguilera, Josh Gad, Erin Andrews, Bobby Bones, Michael Bublé, Auliʻi Cravalho, Luke Evans, Carrie Ann Inaba, Little Big Town, Kenny Ortega, Thomas Rhett and John Stamos.
Audiences will be able to follow along and join in in song as an animated character will guide the on-screen lyrics. Family-friendly music is expected to be pulled from the likes of "Beauty and the Beast," "The Little Mermaid," "Toy Story," "Moana," "Frozen" and "High School Musical."