Donny Osmond surprised a lot of the Osmond family this week.
"Did you really think I would miss this reunion? There are no secrets in Hollywood, and especially no secrets in the Osmond family. I lied to everyone, I lied to you Alan, I lied to you, I lied to the producer ... I'm a big liar. Happy birthday," Donny Osmond said as he appeared on CBS' "The Talk."
The television show celebrated Marie Osmond's birthday with multiple members of the Osmond family — including Alan, Wayne, Merrill and Jay — gathered to mark her 60th birthday.
"When my brothers first started, and this is kind of serious, when my brothers first started ... Marie was my buddy. We would always play together. We got in so much trouble. I always called her my partner in crime, and she really is. She's my partner," Donny Osmond said on the show. The brother-and-sister duo are wrapping up a long residency performing together at Flamingo Las Vegas, debuting in 2008 and ending in less than a month on Nov. 16.
"I know we're going to miss being together. We've had fun," Marie Osmond said after the surprise. "Honestly, I have the best family in the world."
In the same episode of "The Talk" on Oct. 14 celebrating Marie Osmond's birthday, the original Osmond Brothers performed live, with what the show promised was "the last time live" ever for the group singing "The Final Chapter." The brothers also shared memories of their sister and their family growing up.
"The Talk" is hosted by Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba and Marie Osmond.