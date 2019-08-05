Utah County dancers Eddie Hoyt and Ezra Sosa advanced to the Top 10 on Fox’s “So You Think You Can Dance” Season 16 Monday night.
Each contestant was paired with a world-renowned choreographer and an all-star to perform a duet outside their style in the Final Cut Top 10 Guys episode.
“This was the most interesting and one of the most exciting Top 10 group of boys in the history of ‘So You Think You Can Dance,’” judge Mary Murphy told the group.
“No matter what happens today, you must never give up on your dream,” judge Laurieann Gibson added.
Sosa, a ballroom dancer from Provo, was the first of the men to earn one of the five remaining spots in the Top 10. He will join his older sister, Stephanie Sosa, who was one of the five women who advanced to the Top 10 last week, in the next round.
“Ezra, you know how many ballroom dancers we have in this competition, and you know how hard your sister worked and transformed herself this year, and we all think that you did a tremendous job,” Murphy said during the elimination. “There are some things we could really highlight and today was one of them, but your time at the Academy, I’m sorry, is over.”
Ezra Sosa thanked the judges when Murphy spoke again.
“Do not cut me off, young man. Your journey is continuing,” Murphy said. “You’re going into the Top 5.”
The Provo contestant said earlier in the episode there was a lot of pressure for him going into the Academy.
“I feel like I was challenged to be on my own and not in my sister’s shadow all the time,” Ezra Sosa said.
It was a personal victory for Ezra Sosa to hear the judges say in the previous round he has come into his own in their eyes.
“If both Steph and I make the Top 10, my family would be absolutely pleased and so happy,” Ezra Sosa said.
He performed a hip-hop dance choreographed by Luther Brown to “We Outta Here!” by Lil Yachty featuring Young Nudy with all-star Comfort Fedoke.
“Ezra is struggling with the texture change and the rhythm change, but he’s not going to be left in the dust, and we going to actually ride it together,” Fedoke said.
“He’s doing well, so it’s just him getting my style in his body,” Brown said.
Gibson said after Ezra Sosa’s performance she was “so excited” about what she saw.
“You’re a ballroom dancer, the transitions you’ve made, showing what you’re capable of doing,” Gibson said. “Well done.”
“You know, every time you’ve been asked to change your style, you have done that,” judge Nigel Lythgoe added. “Everyone can pick up steps, but to pick up a style is really, really difficult, and you brought that then. Congratulations.”
Murphy said the musicality in the dance was “off the charts.”
“You may be the younger brother, but you are bringing it today,” Murphy said. “You really are.”
“Listen, man, I’m just blown away every performance, bro,” judge Dominic Sandoval added. “Great job.”
Hoyt, a tap dancer who trains and teaches at Center Stage Performing Arts Studio in Orem, said the contemporary tap piece he performed for his audition gave him the confidence boost to enter the Academy with more excitement than stress, but he struggled in the ballroom round.
“I’ve been training in ballroom since last season, but I guess I wasn’t training hard enough. I was put back in ballroom for the group round, and I fixed the corrections they asked me to fix, and then I ended up moving forward,” Hoyt said. “I can see the Top 10. It’s so close. It means more to me than anything.”
The contestant also performed a hip-hop dance with Fedoke, choreographed by Randi and Hef to “Treadmill” by LightSkinKeisha.
“The story of the dance is we’re both in a gym running on a treadmill, and it’s kind of a competition,” Hoyt said.
“With this routine, it’s all about the rhythm, and since he’s a tapper, that’s really easy for him,” choreographer Hefa Tuita said.
The judges were impressed with Hoyt’s performance.
“Eddie, talk about a growth spurt from your last hip-hop piece, man,” Sandoval said. “I think this is probably one of the best tap-dancing-to-hip-hop performances I’ve seen on the show, so congratulations to you.”
Gibson said he “smashed” the routine.
“Not only were you in the pocket, you were the sauce in the pocket,” Gibson said.
“I say we bottle that sauce and we sell it, kid,” Murphy added.
Hoyt got compliments on his routine from Lythgoe as well.
“It worried me when I heard you were doing this because it wasn’t just that happy tap smiley face,” Lythgoe said. “You used the choreography, so that’s the best performance I’ve seen you give on this show. Congratulations. Well done.”
“I can 100 percent say that I gave everything out there, and I can hopefully calm down and wait,” Hoyt said after the performance.
Lythgoe said at the elimination he always worried about Hoyt’s strength through the Academy.
“The inconsistency has really led us to a big discussion about you,” Lythgoe said. “But the very fact that you left your home to find who you are, to make yourself happier, to have the strength to do that, we believe that strength will aid you as you join our Top 10.”
Hoyt was emotional as he thanked the judges after finding out he made it to the Top 10.
“You’ve got to bring it now,” Lythgoe said. “Good luck.”
The Top 10 dancers will be partnered up and compete onstage in the studio shows next week for America’s vote. The final contestant in the competition will win $250,000 and the title of America’s favorite dancer.
“So You Think You Can Dance” airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on Fox.