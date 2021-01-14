Turns out Elizabeth Smart was behind the Moth mask on Fox's "The Masked Dancer."
The activist, speaker and best-selling author from Utah, who was kidnapped from her Salt Lake City home at age 14 in 2002, was unveiled as the Moth on Wednesday night's episode of the new TV show.
"It was so much fun, I mean, such a different experience," Smart said of being the Moth.
Smart was emotional as she told host Craig Robinson why she decided to enter the competition.
"My grandma actually passed away very recently, but she was so much fun," Smart said. "She never let a moment pass her by, and so when this opportunity came along, I thought, 'I live a pretty serious life, and I'm going to take this opportunity and just have fun.' "
Judge Brian Austin Green, who correctly guessed the Moth's identity, thanked Smart.
"Can I just say that for what you've dealt with in your life, you have been an inspiration for so many people and you've done so much good with a really difficult situation and we need more people like you on the planet," Green said.