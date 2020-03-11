The upcoming season of "The Bachelorette" appears to have a Cougar connection.
As the oldest contestant ever cast in the starring role of "The Bachelorette," you could say that 38-year-old Clare Crawley, who will be choosing from a collection of almost exclusively younger men, might have an affinity for cougar behavior.
If so, former BYU quarterback Bret Engemann may have the reverse inside track. At 42, the ex-Cougar quarterback is the oldest person in this year's field of 32 hopefuls, and apparently the only one older than Crawley. (One other contestant is 38, the same age as Crawley.)
According to his BYU sports profile, Engemann played 13 games for BYU between the years of 1999-2002. He threw for 2,183 yards, with nine touchdowns and 13 interceptions. His completion rating was just under 55% on the field, but he might need to land a higher percentage of his passes off the field to maintain a preferred spot on Crawley's depth chart.
Engemann, of Provo, is a divorced dad with two sons, aged 12 and 15. Engemann's sister Shaun Southwick was the former wife of TV personality Larry King.
But hold on, there's another Utah County connection in "The Bachelorette" field. According to the Facebook page for "The Bachelorette," Chris Conran, 27, of Salt Lake City is also on the show. Conran is a former Utah Valley University baseball player.
Filming for the upcoming season of the show begins Friday. The Season 16 premiere is scheduled for May 18 on ABC.