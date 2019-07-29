Stephanie Sosa, a 19-year-old ballroom dancer from Provo, advanced to the Top 10 along with four other women on the Final Cut Top 10 Girls episode of “So You Think You Can Dance” Season 16, which aired Monday night.
Sosa competed on the show last season and was eliminated from the competition right before the Top 10. She returned this season with her younger brother, Ezra Sosa, 18, who has advanced to the Top 10 Guys so far.
“I think you did great all week,” judge Mary Murphy told Stephanie Sosa. “You brought your little brother this time, and hopefully, if he gets through, he’ll be joining you because you’re in the top five girls this year.”
“This is a dream,” Stephanie Sosa said after finding out she made it to the Top 10. “I’m so happy right now.”
Each of the Top 10 Girls in the episode was paired with a dance all-star to perform a routine outside of their style created by a world-renowned choreographer. Stephanie Sosa performed a contemporary dance with Robert Roldan to Lauren Daigle’s “You Say,” a piece choreographed by Mandy Moore.
“Stephanie’s challenge is to not clam up,” Moore said.
“Stephanie is a powerhouse, but I think that she needs to work on being raw and vulnerable,” Roldan added.
Judge Dominic Sandoval complimented Stephanie Sosa on a “powerful moment” in the dance when Roldan pushed her forward.
“The only thing I would say is maybe just a little bit of energy coming out from the end of your limbs, but overall, great performance,” Sandoval told Stephanie Sosa.
“You danced it well, but what I was missing was you surrendering to the vulnerability, and I need that from you,” judge Laurieann Gibson added.
Judge Nigel Lythgoe gave Stephanie Sosa some critical feedback on one of her landings, but praised her performance in the competition.
“You have been stunning all the way through this competition for me, and you continue to be so,” Lythgoe told her.
“I felt that you were in it,” Murphy added. “Can you dig deeper? Yes. Can you open up more? Yes. But you’re still a star.”
Stephanie Sosa said the “So You Think You Can Dance” Academy was “amazing.”
“I’ve been able to show them my saucy side, my sassy side,” she said.
The dancer told host Cat Deeley she feels like she has “grown tremendously.”
“I feel like I can go on the stage now and just be me,” she said.
“I made Top 10, America,” the dancer later told the cameras. “I’m coming for you.”
The Top 10 Guys, including Ezra Sosa and Eddie Hoyt, a student and teacher at Center Stage Performing Arts Studio in Orem, will compete in the Final Cut next week for one of the five remaining spots in the Top 10. “So You Think You Can Dance” airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on Fox.