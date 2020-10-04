Currently there are 130 known photographs of Abraham Lincoln. Or are there 131? “The Lost Lincoln” is an interesting documentary with Dr. Whitny Braun, who sets out on a two-year journey to authenticate a newly discovered image that could be the 16th president after his death.
On April 14, 1865, President Lincoln was shot while attending a play at Ford’s Theater in Washington, D.C. He was then carried across the street to a boarding house to die in peace. But what happened between the time of the shooting and his death the following morning, and then the time between his death and his autopsy at The White House?
A century after the assassination, photos emerged of the deathbed in which Lincoln died. It is bloodstained and rumpled. These have been authenticated. Now another photo has emerged. It is of the president moments after his death. But is it real?
Dr. Braun traces the timeline and chain of custody of the new photo. She seeks out authorities on the subject of 19th century photography, the people involved with the photograph, and professionals who can compare aspects of facial features from the photo and known photos of Lincoln.
If this image is of Abraham Lincoln, it was taken in secret and therefore hidden. Secretary of War Stanton did not want any images taken of the dead president. The two Ulke brothers, professional photographers, lived above the room where Lincoln died and they could have taken the secret photo of Lincoln. They had the means and the time in which to do this, given that one man only guarded the president for a period of an hour after the others left the house.
Not only is this an intriguing documentary about authenticating the image, but it is also an interesting look at how images in general are authenticated. Historians, Lincoln biographers, and medical professionals join Dr. Braun to lead her to her ultimate conclusion.
It has long been known that had he been given the appropriate medical attention, Lincoln would have probably survived. And he definitely would have survived had he sustained his injury today. But what else was happening with the president? The film is an intriguing look at the life and death of Abraham Lincoln.
If this image is authenticated, it is an invaluable piece of American history.
“The Lost Lincoln” premieres Sunday, launching the "Undiscovered" series on the Documentary Channel.