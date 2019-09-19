Pete Tidwell, known to local bakery enthusiasts as “The Mighty Baker,” is once again competing against other bakers on the Food Network. After winning “Cake Wars” twice, once in 2016 and again in 2017, Tidwell is now taking part in the “Halloween Baking Championship,” which will begin airing this month.
“Ever since I was on the other shows, I really wanted to go back on a show,” Tidwell said. “I thought, ‘Hey, this sounds like a fun opportunity.” After applying for the show, Tidwell went through a couple of rounds of interviews and was then chosen, along with seven other bakers to compete in the six-episode championship this fall.
According to Tidwell, one baker will get eliminated at the end of each episode. The baker who wins at the end of the season will be awarded $25,000. Different from “Cake Wars,” this competition includes any type of baked good, Tidwell said.
According to FoodNetwork.com, “Halloween Baking Championship” begins with eight talented bakers in the Halloween Baking Kitchen, facing spooky challenges and critiques from outrageously costumed judges Carla Hall, Lorraine Pascale and Zac Young.
Some past spooky recipes from the show include: Mexican Pumpkin Break Pudding Graves with Baked Churro Mummies, Spicy Chocolate Pots de Crème with Bloody Butterscotch and One-Eyed Monster Financier with Blood Orange and Chocolate Ganache. This will be the fifth season of the show, which is hosted by comedian John Henson.
“I love the competitions. The shows energize me, deciding which dessert to make, how I can combine different flavors together,” Tidwell said. “It reignites my passion for baking.”
“How cool of an opportunity it was for me to be on the show. I got to meet some really top bakers. I love the opportunity to compete against other bakers who inspire me,” Tidwell said.
The first episode of this season’s Halloween Baking Championship will air on Monday at 7 p.m. on the Food Network.
The new competition is not the only excitement happening in Tidwell’s life. He has been busy getting ready to open his new shop called “The Mighty Baker Cake Creation Studio,” which is set to open before Nov. 15.
Many Utah County dessert lovers remember The Mighty Baker bakery in downtown Provo, which Tidwell closed in October 2018 for myriad reasons. Since then, Tidwell has kept his hand in the baked goods business by offering and teaching cake decorating classes. “Cake decorating and desserts have provided me with so much joy,” he said.
The new studio will be different from his original bakery. “This concept will be the first in Utah,” Tidwell said. “It will be a do-it-yourself cake and cupcake studio.”
Customers will be able to choose either a 6-inch cake of various flavors or six cupcakes. Then, they can get a kit with buttercream frosting or fondant, sprinkles, tools and other materials for decorating and can sit down and create their own edible artworks. Step-by-step tutorials will be available for those who want specific designs.
“Just come and enjoy a little creativity,” Tidwell said.
Additionally, formal cake decorating classes, from beginning to advanced levels, will be offered at the studio and held in the evenings. Baking classes will be offered as well. Cake decorating supplies will be available for purchase in the shop.
“We are super excited about it,” Tidwell said about this new venture.
“We want to provide a place to enjoy a creative, fun time,” Tidwell said, “I want to share something that has brought me so much joy.”
The Mighty Baker Cake Creation Studio will be located at 4801 N. University Ave., Suite 450 in The Shops at Riverwoods in Provo.