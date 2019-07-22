Three contestants with Utah County ties on Fox’s “So You Think You Can Dance” Season 16 were shown advancing to the Top 20 on Monday night.
Provo siblings and ballroom dancers Stephanie and Ezra Sosa and tap dancer Eddie Hoyt, a student and teacher at Center Stage Performing Arts Studio in Orem, survived both the group and solo rounds, outperforming 83 total dancers at the Academy, on the Academy Part 2 episode.
The Sosas, who also train at Center Stage Performing Arts Studio, were among the first accepted into the Top 10 women and men groups, respectively.
“You’re a star,” judge Nigel Lythgoe told Ezra Sosa after the solo round.
“Please don’t take this the wrong way, but from Day 1, I watched your sister most of the time,” judge Mary Murphy told Ezra Sosa after the group round. “But you have now come into your own in my eyes.”
Hoyt was the last to be recruited into the Top 10 men, competing for the last spot with ballroom dancer Stefan Yeritsyan.
A strap on one of Hoyt’s tap boots came undone during the solo round, and the dancer was disappointed with his performance.
“I didn’t feel good. That was not my best time. A little frustrated with myself. Not a little, a lot frustrated with myself,” Hoyt said. “I just don’t know if it was enough to keep me in the game.”
“You know we love you. We’re so proud of how you’ve made the steps that you’ve made,” Lythgoe told Hoyt after the solo round. “I don’t think wearing those clodhopping boots helped you in any way today. Had you have done what I know you’re capable of doing, I don’t think it would’ve ever been a problem. But in those, you’ve made all of the problems for yourself. I’m so sorry that you did that.”
Lythgoe also gave Hoyt some critical comments after the group round.
“Eddie, I want you to feel stronger emotionally and I want you to dance stronger if you’re going to stay in this competition,” Lythgoe said.
Hoyt was surprised when Lythgoe said the judges would see him in the Top 20.
“Thank you so much,” Hoyt said through tears. “It’s very rewarding. You don’t know how much this means to me.”
“Yes, we do,” Murphy said. “We’re your dance family, Eddie.”
“Good work,” judge Dominic Sandoval added. “You deserve it.”
The tap dancer told the judges he would prove himself.
“I believe it,” Murphy said.
The dancers will compete next in the Final Cut for a spot in the studio shows with the Top 10. They will each be paired with an all-star and a world-renowned choreographer and challenged to perform a duet outside of their style.
“So You Think You Can Dance” airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on Fox.