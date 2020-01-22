Which reality TV show do Utahns like most?
According to a report from Empire Today, Utahns love their roses and romance as “The Bachelor” came out top in the state.
The report was based on Google Trends search data for each state, and included 34 different reality TV shows, but Utah was the only state with “The Bachelor” as the favorite.
The show that was most popular in the most states was “Shark Tank” followed by “The Voice” and “The Bachelorette.”
Nearby states’ results included “The Voice” in Idaho, “America’s Next Top Model” in Wyoming, “Shark Tank” in Colorado, “Masterchef” in Arizona and “Hell’s Kitchen” Nevada.