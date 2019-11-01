Every year it feels like we go straight from Halloween to Christmas without even a thought for the glorious holiday we call Thanksgiving. I have often wondered if Thanksgiving would be more of a real holiday -- instead of a dinner, parade and football game day -- if we decorated and listened to music beforehand. So, in the spirit of turning Thanksgiving into a real holiday instead of a glorified reason for stretchy pants, here is a genuine, honest-to-goodness, awesome list of Thanksgiving “carols,” if you will.

 