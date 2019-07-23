Trailer: https://youtu.be/cQx6rryzwb8
IMDb: http://imdb.to/1ehwT6h
Under the direction of T.C. Christensen (of “17 Miracles”), “Ephraim’s Rescue” details the heroic true story of Ephraim Hanks, who helped to rescue the struggling Martin Handcart Company during their trek to the west.
This powerful film gives background on Ephraim’s conversion to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, as well as his call to come to the rescue of the struggling handcart company and perform the work of angels. Though not available for free streaming, this film can be borrowed on DVD through Netflix, rented online through Amazon.com, or purchased at Deseret Book, Walmart or Amazon.com.