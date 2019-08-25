In this Sept. 22, file photo, Utah place kicker Matt Gay (97) is shown in action during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Arizona, in Tucson, Arizona. Gay was selected as the Lou Groza award winner, for being the best placekicker in college football.
The Utes have earned a reputation as an excellent special-teams program over the years. This year, however, they have to replace punter Mitch Wishnowsky and kicker Matt Gay, who did all the kicking in 2018.
The Cougars simply can't afford another missed extra point like proved so costly last November. BYU has a pair of kickers with experience and that has to pay dividends on the field. Close games often come down to kicking and field position.
