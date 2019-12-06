If you’re on the hunt for a gift that screams Utah while still searching for something people might actually want, consider heading to Costco to snag some fantastically priced Eric Dowdle puzzles. Dowdle is an LDS folk artist based here in Utah with a beautifully distinct style that often includes custom requests for those actually wanting to be in the art. His puzzles feature many unique and iconic locations, but most notably for the Utah fan, you can find local university football stadiums, landscapes and temple puzzles. Don’t have a Costco card? No problem. These great gifts can also be found at many Walmart locations, the BYU Bookstore and online right here.