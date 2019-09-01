Ernest L. Wilkinson

The namesake behind the Wilkinson Student Center served as BYU's president for an astonishing 20 years, from Feb. 1951 to July 1971.
While he was president of BYU, Wilkinson also was the president of the Church Education System.
Wilkinson is often credited with expanding the university to national recognition. Under his presidency, university attendance increased six times to more than 25,000 students. The number of colleges increased from five to 13. Faculty quadrupled. And the number of buildings on campus increased from six to 300, including the Harold B. Lee library, the Jesse Knight Building, the Harvey Fletcher Building and the original Wyview Village housing complex.