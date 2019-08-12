Eryk Drej was sentenced in 2010 for shooting his brother in the chest, killing him in 2005. Police reports state Drej shot his brother, Lukasz, because he believed Lukasz was going to kill a woman and sell her organs on the black market.
Prosecutors determined Drej suffered from paranoid schizophrenia and he rotated through the Utah County Jail and the Utah State Hospital for five years before being sentenced to spend up to 15 years in the Utah State Prison.
In a parole hearing in 2018, Drej chose to talk about furnishing prison cells with bidets, blaming his poor memory on a head injury and refusing to take his anti-psychotic medications.
Drej will have another parole hearing in April 2024. Should he not be released on parole at that time, his sentence term expires Oct. 20, 2025.